Four years later, Samsung’s most pivotal smartwatch may be approaching its final update

Samsung’s first Wear OS smartwatch may not see another birthday.

By
Samsung is preparing to launch One UI 8 Watch — its next major smartwatch software update — alongside Wear OS 6, and it may be the final upgrade for one of its most important wearables: the Galaxy Watch 4 series.

Four years on, the original Wear OS Galaxy Watch may not go further



Launched back in 2021, the Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 4 Classic were the first smartwatches to adopt Samsung’s revamped Wear OS, co-developed with Google. At the time, Samsung promised four years of software updates for these models. That timeline puts them on track to lose official support by August 2025.

The upcoming One UI 8 Watch update, expected to debut in July with the Galaxy Watch 8 lineup, could arrive just in time to be the Watch 4’s final farewell—assuming it receives the update at all.

While Samsung hasn’t officially confirmed the full list of supported devices, the Galaxy Watch 4 is now at the back of the queue. The company is known for strictly honoring its update commitments, so it’s unclear whether Samsung will extend support slightly to ensure the Watch 4 receives Wear OS 6, or leave it behind altogether.

What to expect from One UI 8 Watch



The upcoming Galaxy Watch 8 series will receive the One UI 8 Watch update, which operates on Google’s Wear OS 6 platform. The update includes several quality-of-life enhancements together with software updates which include:
  • Gemini will function as the new voice assistant for supported watches through Google's upcoming AI technology.
  • The new antioxidant index measurement might be added to Samsung Health, although specific details about this feature remain unclear.
  • The "Now Bar" UI element from Galaxy AI interface will possibly appear in some watch faces, according to leaks.

The One UI 8 Watch update delivers refined features and AI capabilities instead of substantial design transformations, which matches Samsung's One UI 8 approach for mobile and tablet devices.

What this means for Galaxy Watch 4 owners


If you’re still rocking a Galaxy Watch 4, you may want to temper your expectations. Even if the watch does get updated to One UI 8 Watch, it’s almost certain this will be the final major firmware release before support ends.

With the rollout potentially stretching into late summer or early fall, there’s also a real possibility that the Galaxy Watch 4 could miss out entirely.

Samsung hasn’t commented on whether the Galaxy Watch 4 will make the cut, but given the timing, its fate may hinge on how quickly the company can bring the update to older models.

The bottom line


The Galaxy Watch 4 helped Samsung reestablish itself in the smartwatch space, but four years later, its journey is almost complete. Whether or not it gets Wear OS 6, owners should begin thinking about what comes next, especially as Samsung gears up to launch the Galaxy Watch 8 and possibly a new Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 model next month.
Aleksandar Anastasov
Aleksandar is a tech enthusiast with a broad range of interests, from smartphones to space exploration. His curiosity extends to hands-on DIY experiments with his gadgets, and he enjoys switching between different brands to experience the latest innovations. Prior to joining PhoneArena, Aleksandar worked on the Google Art Project, digitizing valuable artworks and gaining diverse perspectives on technology. When he's not immersed in tech, Aleksandar is an outdoorsman who enjoys mountain hikes, wildlife photography, and nature conservation. His interests also extend to martial arts, running, and snowboarding, reflecting his dynamic approach to life and technology.
