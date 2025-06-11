Four years later, Samsung’s most pivotal smartwatch may be approaching its final update

Galaxy Watch 8

The One UI 8 Watch update delivers refined features and AI capabilities instead of substantial design transformations, which matches Samsung's One UI 8 approach for mobile and tablet devices.If you’re still rocking a Galaxy Watch 4, you may want to temper your expectations. Even if the watch does get updated to One UI 8 Watch, it’s almost certain this will be the final major firmware release before support ends.