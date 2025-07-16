The Galaxy Watch 4 to get a surprise major software update: the veteran isn't done yet
Owners of Samsung's first-ever Wear OS timepiece should rejoice.
You thought the Galaxy Watch 4 was over and out? No, just because this cool digital timepiece was released back in 2021 it doesn't mean it's out of the game.
The Galaxy Watch 4 was a milestone in Samsung's smartwatch history: it marked the shift for Samsung’s wearable lineup, moving away from its long-running Tizen operating system in favor of Google's Wear OS 3. This change brought access to the Google Play Store and, thus, significantly expanded the range of apps available compared to the limited selection on Tizen. Of course, Samsung being Samsung, added its own One UI Watch interface on top, keeping the familiar look and feel for existing users.
This will most likely be the final major software update for the Galaxy Watch 4, but that should ruin the day of users who still rock the 2021 gadget, as there are multiple improvements with the One UI 8 Watch.
The update adds the Now Bar, which shows active tasks like workouts, timers, and more, along with new charging animations and an updated battery icon. Notifications get a smarter design, stacking alerts from the same app and preventing duplicate notifications when the phone is in use. That could very well be my personal favorite. The update also expands gesture controls with more double-pinch and handshake options, making navigation more intuitive.
The Galaxy Watch 4 has a dual-core 1.18GHz chipset, 1.15 GB of RAM, and approximately 7 GB of storage. Of course, it's not the most powerful smartwatch out there, but it's capable and reliable. It comes with a 361 mAh battery, which Samsung claims can deliver up to 40 hours on a single charge. Again – nothing to write home about, but certainly not to be retired for now!
When the first One UI 8 Watch beta update was rolled out, it was limited to the fifth and sixth generation Samsung Galaxy smartwatches, but now, rumors have it that Sammy will also make Galaxy Watch 4 owners happy.
The One UI 8 Watch update should introduce a refreshed interface with redesigned Tiles, richer watch faces, smoother animations, and an updated app launcher that offers a vertical grid or list view with frequently used apps at the top.
Image by PhoneArena
