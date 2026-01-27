Samsung's impressive Galaxy Tab S10+ is incredibly available at a discount of up to $500 right now

Galaxy Tab S10





Samsung Galaxy Tab S10+ $629 99 $999 99 $370 off (37%) Wi-Fi Only, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ Processor, 12.4-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 2800 x 1752 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Galaxy AI, 13 + 8MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Single Front-Facing Camera, Quad Speaker System with AKG Sound, 10,090mAh Battery, 45W Charging Support, Moonstone Gray Color, S Pen Included, New Condition, 90-Day Seller Warranty Included Buy at Woot Samsung Galaxy Tab S10+ $649 99 $1149 99 $500 off (43%) Wi-Fi + Cellular, T-Mobile, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ Processor, 12.4-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 2800 x 1752 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Galaxy AI, 13 + 8MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Single Front-Facing Camera, Quad Speaker System with AKG Sound, 10,090mAh Battery, 45W Charging Support, Moonstone Gray Color, S Pen Included, New Condition, 90-Day Seller Warranty Included Buy at Woot Samsung Galaxy Tab S10+ $200 off (20%) Wi-Fi Only, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ Processor, 12.4-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 2800 x 1752 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Galaxy AI, 13 + 8MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Single Front-Facing Camera, Quad Speaker System with AKG Sound, 10,090mAh Battery, 45W Charging Support, Moonstone Gray Color, S Pen Included, US Version, New Buy at Amazon





Galaxy Tab S10 + is obviously slightly less powerful, but that allows it to cost just $629.99 in a Wi-Fi-only variant, and incredibly enough, $649.99 with Compared to both that and the Tab S11 duo, the+ is obviously slightly less powerful, but that allows it to cost just $629.99 in a Wi-Fi-only variant, and incredibly enough, $649.99 with T-Mobile -specific 4G LTE and 5G connectivity.





Those prices are down from the $999.99 and $1,149.99 typically charged by retailers like Amazon for the same two models, and the e-commerce giant's best current deal only slashes $200 off the former list price for a Moonstone Gray option sans cellular support.



Recommended For You

While Woot is amazingly letting bargain hunters save up to 500 bucks on brand-new Galaxy Tab S10 Plus units, it is important to mention that these won't be backed by a standard 1-year manufacturer warranty. Instead, you will have to settle for a 90-day seller warranty, which I believe is a very small price to pay... to get those lower-than-ever prices.









Galaxy Tab S10 + is really not any different from its descendants, rocking a super-premium design with a crazy thin profile, packing a hefty battery with blazing fast charging capabilities, guaranteeing stellar long-term software support, and including a handy S Pen in its retail price. Apart from its MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ processor, which is obviously not quite on par with the Dimensity 9400+ SoC found inside the Tab S11 and Tab S11 Ultra , the+ is really not any different from its descendants, rocking a super-premium design with a crazy thin profile, packing a hefty battery with blazing fast charging capabilities, guaranteeing stellar long-term software support, and including a handy S Pen in its retail price.





In at least one fairly important way, this 2024-released 12.4-inch giant is arguably better than the younger and even bigger Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra, as its objectively glorious design is not ruined by a tasteless notch.