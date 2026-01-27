Samsung's impressive Galaxy Tab S10+ is incredibly available at a discount of up to $500 right now
Yes, the 2024-released 12.4-inch giant is objectively more appealing than the Galaxy Tab S11 and Tab S11 Ultra today.
What could possibly be better for an Android tablet buyer than a deeply discounted Galaxy Tab S11 or Tab S11 Ultra in "like new" condition? Well, how about an older but not significantly humbler Galaxy Tab S10+ at an even heftier discount in brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged condition?
That must sound pretty appealing to a lot of Samsung fans, especially if you're looking for a slightly smaller device than the 14.6-inch Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra but a larger one than the 11-inch "regular" Tab S11. The undeniably gorgeous Dynamic AMOLED 2X screen on the Tab S10 Plus sits at 12.4 inches, which is still quite imposing and close to Apple's most impressive new iPad Pro (2025) model.
Compared to both that and the Tab S11 duo, the Galaxy Tab S10+ is obviously slightly less powerful, but that allows it to cost just $629.99 in a Wi-Fi-only variant, and incredibly enough, $649.99 with T-Mobile-specific 4G LTE and 5G connectivity.
Those prices are down from the $999.99 and $1,149.99 typically charged by retailers like Amazon for the same two models, and the e-commerce giant's best current deal only slashes $200 off the former list price for a Moonstone Gray option sans cellular support.
While Woot is amazingly letting bargain hunters save up to 500 bucks on brand-new Galaxy Tab S10 Plus units, it is important to mention that these won't be backed by a standard 1-year manufacturer warranty. Instead, you will have to settle for a 90-day seller warranty, which I believe is a very small price to pay... to get those lower-than-ever prices.
That built-in S Pen is clearly one of the key selling points here. | Image Credit -- PhoneArena
Apart from its MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ processor, which is obviously not quite on par with the Dimensity 9400+ SoC found inside the Tab S11 and Tab S11 Ultra, the Galaxy Tab S10+ is really not any different from its descendants, rocking a super-premium design with a crazy thin profile, packing a hefty battery with blazing fast charging capabilities, guaranteeing stellar long-term software support, and including a handy S Pen in its retail price.
In at least one fairly important way, this 2024-released 12.4-inch giant is arguably better than the younger and even bigger Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra, as its objectively glorious design is not ruined by a tasteless notch.
