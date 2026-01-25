Iconic Phones - Revolution at Your Fingertips book

Apple to address the lack of cameras on the iPhone Air with the second model according to leak

The iPhone Air has been criticized for its lack of cameras despite its high price tag, and Apple has taken notice.

White iPhone Air on MagSafe charging stand
The iPhone Air got a lot of complaints after its unveiling last year, with one of the chief ones being the phone’s lack of cameras for its high starting price of $999. According to a new leak, Apple is reportedly looking to address this complaint and has commissioned a supplier to make this new, even more cramped design possible.

iPhone Air 2 ultra-wide camera


The iPhone Air 2 will get an ultra-wide camera this year, according to a new report (translated source). Apple only included one camera on the rear of the first-generation iPhone Air, almost certainly because of space constraints.

This meant that, for $999, people who bought the iPhone Air got a phone that had very limited photography capabilities, as well as shorter battery life because of the decreased capacity. While the phone might feel great to use, these compromises were a no-go for many consumers. As such, the iPhone Air — and its direct competitor, the Galaxy S25 Edge — failed to meet sales expectations.

What do you think contributed most to the iPhone Air's poor sales?


Apple needs thinner Face ID components




Also according to the report, Apple has apparently commissioned a supplier to design thinner Face ID components so that they can still fit inside the iPhone Air 2 alongside the new camera. This super-slim Face ID package might also be used in the MacBook if it ever makes its way to Apple’s laptops.

The upcoming foldable iPhone is said to be missing Face ID as well, using Touch ID in its place instead. This is also apparently because of space restrictions. Which means that this slimmer Face ID also has the chance of making its way to future generations of Apple’s upcoming foldable flagship.

Will the Air perform better now?


Much of the consumer base keeps calling slim phones like the iPhone Air and the Galaxy S25 Edge pointless, but I think they can definitely have a market. The concept is great, but both Apple and Samsung are failing at the execution, mostly because of their reluctance to adopt silicon-carbon batteries.

If the iPhone Air manages to retain its slimness while also featuring more cameras and better battery life, then I think that it can become a very popular product category. Just like the MacBook Air, which I’m sure Apple saw as the inspiration to replace the iPhone Plus with the iPhone Air.
