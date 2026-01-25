Iconic Phones - Revolution at Your Fingertips book

I’d grab the Razr+ (2025) in a heartbeat now that it’s up to $400 off and comes with a freebie

The phone delivers fast performance and is a real treat right now. Don't miss out!

Motorola Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The Motorola Razr+ (2025) is one of the best clamshell foldables on the market and the go-to choice if you want a powerful phone without overspending on the Ultra model. And guess what? That "don’t want to overspend" part carries even more weight right now. Motorola has slashed $200 off the price, bringing it down to just $799.99.

Furthermore, you can save an additional $200 with an eligible trade-in. Your chances of qualifying are pretty high, too, as the tech giant claims it offers similar discounts with most trade-ins. This brings the price down to just $599.99, which is an absolute steal. And if that’s not enough, you can even score a free Moto Tag with your purchase.

Razr+ (2025): Save up to $400 + freebie!

$599 99
$999 99
$400 off (40%)
Buy at Motorola


Honestly, I wouldn’t even think twice. I’d grab a Motorola Razr+ (2025) in a heartbeat if I were looking for a high-end foldable for as cheap as possible. Sure, it may not come equipped with the immensely powerful Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset found in the Ultra model, but its Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 silicon coupled with 12GB of RAM is more than capable of handling heavy apps and games without issues.

Beyond top-tier performance, you’ll also enjoy a pleasant viewing experience on the go thanks to the 6.9-inch AMOLED inner screen with 2640 x 1080 resolution and HDR support. On the other hand, the 50MP main camera and 32MP selfie snapper on board produce beautiful photos with vibrant colors and contrast, keeping details looking crisp and natural.

So, yeah! You truly get a lot for your money when you grab a Razr+ (2025) for only $599.99. If you think this phone is just what you’ve been looking for, be sure to act fast and snag this deal while you still can!
