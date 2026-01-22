Iconic Phones - Revolution at Your Fingertips book

Galaxy S26 Ultra renders show off the main new colors for Samsung’s flagship

This is how the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra will look with its new colors.

8comments
By
Add as a preferred source on Google
Samsung Galaxy S Series
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra color options renders
*Image credit — Michael Ma

The upcoming Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra will, according to reports, launch in six different colors, two of which will likely be online exclusive options. New renders have been made that, according to an industry insider, give us our most accurate look at the new Samsung flagship to date.

New Galaxy S26 Ultra colors


The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra is launching in the following new colors, according to reports:

  • Black
  • White
  • Sky Blue
  • Cobalt Violet
  • Silver Shadow
  • Pink Gold

Of these six colors, the first four are likely going to be the main new options that Samsung will launch the phone with, with the remaining two being online-exclusive choices. It’s these four main colors that have gotten new fan-made renders.

Galaxy S26 Ultra renders


Renders of the four main color options coming to the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra. | Image credit — Michael Ma

Industry insider Ice Universe, who was one of the first to leak these four new colors, has confirmed (translated source) that these renders are good enough to know how the phone will look. If you wanted to understand how Samsung’s flagship is going to feel, these renders are your best bet until the company shows off the phone officially.

Recommended For You

Which of these four colors do you like best?


Meanwhile, these realistic Galaxy S26 Ultra images might depict the Silver Shadow option. Pink Gold, on the other hand, will probably be quite similar to Titanium Pinkgold for the Galaxy S25 Ultra, which was also an online exclusive option last year.

Lots more to love from Samsung


Of course, these colors are just the icing on the cake that is the Galaxy S26 Ultra. The phone, as evidenced by the return of the rear camera island, will feature a wider aperture for much better low-light photography.

Samsung is also apparently including a privacy display, which will be able to hide the contents of the screen from people trying to sneak a peek from the sides. If Exynos does make it to the Ultra models this year, then the 2 nm Exynos 2600 will be a very powerful chip.

There’s only one real downside, really, and that’s the use of a 5,000 mAh battery yet again, in a world where budget smartphones are now breaking the 10,000 mAh barrier.
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/350-200/Abdullah.webp
Abdullah Asim Senior News Writer
Abdullah loves smartphones, Virtual Reality, and audio gear. Though he covers a wide range of news his favorite is always when he gets to talk about the newest VR venture or when Apple sets the industry ablaze with another phenomenal release.
Read the latest from Abdullah Asim

Recommended For You

COMMENTS (8)

Latest Discussions

My Tattoo Sleeve vs Smartwatches: 1–0 (Guess Who’s Winning)

by Tsvetomir.T • 4

What's on everyone's iOS 27 wishlist?

by DomtheCuber • 3

Will the Samsung Galaxy s26 series be awesome or same old?

by Samsungisthebeast • 6
Discover more from the community
Explore Related Devices

Popular stories

Galaxy S26 Ultra renders show off the main new colors for Samsung’s flagship
Galaxy S26 Ultra renders show off the main new colors for Samsung’s flagship
The future of foldables is not tri-folds
The future of foldables is not tri-folds
The Verizon outage reveals the end of five-nine network reliability, and it could happen again
The Verizon outage reveals the end of five-nine network reliability, and it could happen again
Galaxy S26 base storage is all but confirmed, and you’ll love the news
Galaxy S26 base storage is all but confirmed, and you’ll love the news
Apple to address the lack of cameras on the iPhone Air with the second model according to leak
Apple to address the lack of cameras on the iPhone Air with the second model according to leak
New solid state battery promises days of smartphone battery life
New solid state battery promises days of smartphone battery life

Latest News

Android 17 might make you think that you need stronger glasses
Android 17 might make you think that you need stronger glasses
Did Google kill Gmailify because it became too expensive to maintain in the AI era?
Did Google kill Gmailify because it became too expensive to maintain in the AI era?
Amazon slashes 36% off Garmin vívoactive 5, turning it into the go-to pick for shoppers on a budget
Amazon slashes 36% off Garmin vívoactive 5, turning it into the go-to pick for shoppers on a budget
Apple to address the lack of cameras on the iPhone Air with the second model according to leak
Apple to address the lack of cameras on the iPhone Air with the second model according to leak
Apple’s AI-powered Safari browser revamp might be arriving later than expected
Apple’s AI-powered Safari browser revamp might be arriving later than expected
I’d grab the Razr+ (2025) in a heartbeat now that it’s up to $400 off and comes with a freebie
I’d grab the Razr+ (2025) in a heartbeat now that it’s up to $400 off and comes with a freebie
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless