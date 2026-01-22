Galaxy S26 Ultra renders show off the main new colors for Samsung’s flagship
This is how the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra will look with its new colors.
*Image credit — Michael Ma
The upcoming Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra will, according to reports, launch in six different colors, two of which will likely be online exclusive options. New renders have been made that, according to an industry insider, give us our most accurate look at the new Samsung flagship to date.
The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra is launching in the following new colors, according to reports:
Of these six colors, the first four are likely going to be the main new options that Samsung will launch the phone with, with the remaining two being online-exclusive choices. It’s these four main colors that have gotten new fan-made renders.
Industry insider Ice Universe, who was one of the first to leak these four new colors, has confirmed (translated source) that these renders are good enough to know how the phone will look. If you wanted to understand how Samsung’s flagship is going to feel, these renders are your best bet until the company shows off the phone officially.
Meanwhile, these realistic Galaxy S26 Ultra images might depict the Silver Shadow option. Pink Gold, on the other hand, will probably be quite similar to Titanium Pinkgold for the Galaxy S25 Ultra, which was also an online exclusive option last year.
Of course, these colors are just the icing on the cake that is the Galaxy S26 Ultra. The phone, as evidenced by the return of the rear camera island, will feature a wider aperture for much better low-light photography.
Samsung is also apparently including a privacy display, which will be able to hide the contents of the screen from people trying to sneak a peek from the sides. If Exynos does make it to the Ultra models this year, then the 2 nm Exynos 2600 will be a very powerful chip.
Renders of the four main color options coming to the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra. | Image credit — Michael Ma
Which of these four colors do you like best?
There’s only one real downside, really, and that’s the use of a 5,000 mAh battery yet again, in a world where budget smartphones are now breaking the 10,000 mAh barrier.
