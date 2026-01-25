Apple’s AI-powered Safari browser revamp might be arriving later than expected
Fact-checking and smart search tools for Safari have been temporarily sidelined.
0comments
In a new report by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, it appears that Apple’s big plans to reinvent the Safari web browser have hit a bit of a speed bump. While we were expecting a massive AI-driven overhaul to change the Apple-exclusive browser, some of that work has recently been put on hold as the company shifts its focus toward fixing Siri first.
Last year, we caught wind of some very ambitious upgrades for Safari that would make it much more than just a window to the internet. The goal was to build a browser for the "AI era" that could compete with new, smart search tools. However, with recent leadership changes in Apple’s AI department, the development of these features has been paused for now. While the project isn't dead, it’s definitely taking a backseat while Apple focuses on its new partnership with Google to improve Siri.
This matters because it strongly suggests that Apple is currently in a triage mode. Instead of trying to add AI to every single app at once, it looks like the company has realized that Siri is the most important piece of the puzzle right now. By pausing the Safari work, Apple can move its best engineers over to help with the Campos project, which is the massive Siri upgrade we are expecting later this year.
While it is a bit disappointing to see Safari stagnate, this is likely for the best. After the whole AI summaries debacle last year, it's probably a good thing Apple is taking a breath to get the technology right.
What happened to the new Safari
Last year, we caught wind of some very ambitious upgrades for Safari that would make it much more than just a window to the internet. The goal was to build a browser for the "AI era" that could compete with new, smart search tools. However, with recent leadership changes in Apple’s AI department, the development of these features has been paused for now. While the project isn't dead, it’s definitely taking a backseat while Apple focuses on its new partnership with Google to improve Siri.
Gurman reports that several rumored features are currently in limbo, including a "World Knowledge" engine meant to compete with ChatGPT as well as tools designed to check the trustworthiness of websites and fact-check information across different sources. Apple was even looking into placing individual AI chatbots directly inside Safari and other apps like Music and Health, but those plans have been scaled back.
Recommended For You
These delays are likely the result of the widely publicized struggles with AI-generated summaries (which sometimes made mistakes with news alerts) and a desire to ensure the new Siri project, code-named "Campos," gets the company's full attention.
Safari is not the priority right now
Safari was due for an AI revamp in 2026, but now that timeline may have shifted. | Image credit — Apple
This matters because it strongly suggests that Apple is currently in a triage mode. Instead of trying to add AI to every single app at once, it looks like the company has realized that Siri is the most important piece of the puzzle right now. By pausing the Safari work, Apple can move its best engineers over to help with the Campos project, which is the massive Siri upgrade we are expecting later this year.
For us, the users, this might just mean that Safari might look and feel the same for a little longer. Meanwhile, competitors are launching browsers that can summarize articles or find data instantly by deeply integrating AI features. But, for now, Apple would rather deliver a digital assistant that actually works instead of a browser with a few extra bells and whistles.
Would you rather have a smarter Siri or a smarter Safari browser?
First things first
While it is a bit disappointing to see Safari stagnate, this is likely for the best. After the whole AI summaries debacle last year, it's probably a good thing Apple is taking a breath to get the technology right.
I think this is the right call. For those that use Safari (which, let's face it, is not every Apple user), it is simply a tool to get to a website. However, Siri is something many Apple users interact with daily and is undoubtedly the Apple feature that has been criticized the most and definitely cannot afford to stay mediocre for much longer.
Follow us on Google News
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: