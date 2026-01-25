Apple’s AI-powered Safari browser revamp might be arriving later than expected





What happened to the new Safari



Last year, we caught wind of Last year, we caught wind of some very ambitious upgrades for Safari that would make it much more than just a window to the internet. The goal was to build a browser for the "AI era" that could compete with new, smart search tools. However, with recent leadership changes in Apple’s AI department, the development of these features has been paused for now. While the project isn't dead, it’s definitely taking a backseat while Apple focuses on its new partnership with Google to improve Siri.





Gurman reports that several rumored features are currently in limbo, including a "World Knowledge" engine meant to compete with ChatGPT as well as tools designed to check the trustworthiness of websites and fact-check information across different sources. Apple was even looking into placing individual AI chatbots directly inside Safari and other apps like Music and Health, but those plans have been scaled back.



These delays are likely the result of the widely publicized struggles with AI-generated summaries (which sometimes made mistakes with news alerts) and a desire to ensure the new Siri project, code-named "Campos," gets the company's full attention.





Safari is not the priority right now



This matters because it strongly suggests that Apple is currently in a triage mode. Instead of trying to add AI to every single app at once, it looks like the company has realized that Siri is the most important piece of the puzzle right now. By pausing the Safari work, Apple can move its best engineers over to help with the Campos project, which is This matters because it strongly suggests that Apple is currently in a triage mode. Instead of trying to add AI to every single app at once, it looks like the company has realized that Siri is the most important piece of the puzzle right now. By pausing the Safari work, Apple can move its best engineers over to help with the Campos project, which is the massive Siri upgrade we are expecting later this year.





For us, the users, this might just mean that Safari might look and feel the same for a little longer. Meanwhile, competitors are launching browsers that can summarize articles or find data instantly by deeply integrating AI features. But, for now, Apple would rather deliver a digital assistant that actually works instead of a browser with a few extra bells and whistles.



First things first



While it is a bit disappointing to see Safari stagnate, this is likely for the best. After the whole AI summaries debacle last year, it's probably a good thing Apple is taking a breath to get the technology right.





I think this is the right call. For those that use Safari (which, let's face it, is not every Apple user), it is simply a tool to get to a website. However, Siri is something many Apple users interact with daily and is undoubtedly the Apple feature that has been criticized the most and definitely cannot afford to stay mediocre for much longer.