Iconic Phones - Revolution at Your Fingertips book

The future of foldables is not tri-folds

The future is flexible, not foldable

12comments
By
Add as a preferred source on Google
Editorials
This article may contain personal views and opinion from the author.
The future of foldables is not tri-folds
Foldable phones are still in a bit of an odd spot, barely making an argument for themselves.

For years now, they’ve been criticized on a few key points:

  • Heavy build, due to being two halves stacked on top of each other (we’ve seen amazing progress on this in 2025)
  • Limiting square aspect ratio on the main screen
  • Ever-present crease (again, fading in recent models)
  • Durability concerns, and price associated with them

But there’s no denying that foldables are getting a lot of attention. Even Apple is rumored to be planning to throw its hat in the ring with a supposed iPhone Fold. And we all know that Cupertino does not bet on lame horses (look, we’ll talk about the Vision Pro another time).



Why are they so enticing? Because they promise to be the one “combo” device that smartphones have not become yet. Yes, they are music players, communication devices, Internet browsers, and cameras, but they have yet to come with a screen full enough to comfortably make them a “main device”.

Recommended For You

People are waiting with bated breath for the time when unfolding a foldable will give you a big, wide screen, that’s good for spreadsheets and movies, homework and gaming, portfolio browsing and social media.

Which is why the industry is currently envisioning the next step — the tri-folds, as we call them (technically, it’s a bi-fold, because you fold it twice but let’s not get into semantics).

And I look at them, and I am thinking… “That ain’t it”.

Tri-folds compound the foldable issues, give very little in return


While it’s ultimately extremely cool to have a tri-fold phone in your hands and expand it into a full 16:9(ish) tablet, that thing is a piece of fine tech that you will probably not even want to leave the house with.

Expensive, fragile, less practical.

There are two ways to go about a tri-fold. Huawei designed the Mate XT to close in a zig-zag manner, so you can use one tall screen like a “normal” phone; unfold it halfway to get the classic square screen; or unfold it in full for a wide experience.



The issue here is that part of the main screen is always exposed to the outside world, acting as a corner for the phone. You don’t want flexible OLED to be a corner for sure!

Samsung’s approach with the Galaxy Z TriFold goes the other way — its three panels close on the same side, like a Christmas card. Meaning, you can’t use it in a half-open state like the Huawei, but only get to use the main screen if it’s fully open.

The benefit is obvious — that fragile flexible OLED on the inside is protected at all times, but the phone is a little thicker.

The issues with trifolds compared to standard foldable phones?

  • Even more expensive
  • Even heavier
  • Durability concerns x2
  • Hard to produce
  • Effort to make them thin leaves even less wiggle room for camera systems

The truth is that foldables are just a stepping stone. Rollables are the future


For years now, manufacturers have played with the idea of a “rollable” phone. Utilizing the properties of a flexible OLED panel to roll it in and tuck it into half of the phone. When needed, the handset can expand, causing the display to roll out and become wider.

We’ve seen a lot of concepts, prototypes, patents. I am quite certain — this is the next wave of devices where we will be seeing hardware innovation again.

Early concepts, imagined based on patents - The future of foldables is not tri-folds
Early concepts, imagined based on patents


For example, one type of “rollable” phone may look exactly like a smartphone. It’s just that, with the press of a button, its frame would start expanding until it reaches a wide ratio.

Another design to go with is to make the smartphone into a kind of a stick — a cylinder that resembles a lightsaber handle, with the display rolled up inside. You pull it out and lock it at the exact size you need. One hand holds the cylinder, the other is used to tap on the screen.

Older patents envisioned rollables like this - The future of foldables is not tri-folds
Older patents envisioned rollables like this


Of course, I can envision the same negatives applying for rollables:

  • Motorized parts will be heavier
  • More things to cause durability concerns — flexible displays and motors?
  • Price will definitely be up there

Though I don’t think that rollable phones need to necessarily be automated. What if the screen expansion mechanism is manually operated? Surely that’ll shave off some grams, some production cost, and some lifespan worries. Right?

And then, a rollable phone has these benefits that a foldable will never give us:

  • Variable aspect ratios: unroll it to just the right size you need, instead of sticking with a physical limitation
  • Multiple ways to make it compact: either make it a handle that unrolls into a phone, or a phone that gets wider, or who knows what else
  • Forget about a crease

So, while foldables are pretty cool for now, I think the industry’s endgame is to get to that stage where it can reliably make rollables. What do you think?


Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/106-200/Preslav-K.webp
Preslav Kateliev Senior Reviews Writer
Preslav, a member of the PhoneArena team since 2014, is a mobile technology enthusiast with a penchant for integrating tech into his hobbies and work. Whether it's writing articles on an iPad Pro, recording band rehearsals with multiple phones, or exploring the potential of mobile gaming through services like GeForce Now and Steam Link, Preslav's approach is hands-on and innovative. His balanced perspective allows him to appreciate both Android and iOS ecosystems, focusing on performance, camera quality, and user experience over brand loyalty.
Read the latest from Preslav Kateliev

Recommended For You

COMMENTS (12)

Latest Discussions

My Tattoo Sleeve vs Smartwatches: 1–0 (Guess Who’s Winning)

by Tsvetomir.T • 4

What's on everyone's iOS 27 wishlist?

by DomtheCuber • 3

Will the Samsung Galaxy s26 series be awesome or same old?

by Samsungisthebeast • 6
Discover more from the community

Popular stories

Galaxy S26 Ultra renders show off the main new colors for Samsung’s flagship
Galaxy S26 Ultra renders show off the main new colors for Samsung’s flagship
The future of foldables is not tri-folds
The future of foldables is not tri-folds
The Verizon outage reveals the end of five-nine network reliability, and it could happen again
The Verizon outage reveals the end of five-nine network reliability, and it could happen again
Galaxy S26 base storage is all but confirmed, and you’ll love the news
Galaxy S26 base storage is all but confirmed, and you’ll love the news
Apple to address the lack of cameras on the iPhone Air with the second model according to leak
Apple to address the lack of cameras on the iPhone Air with the second model according to leak
New solid state battery promises days of smartphone battery life
New solid state battery promises days of smartphone battery life

Latest News

Android 17 might make you think that you need stronger glasses
Android 17 might make you think that you need stronger glasses
Did Google kill Gmailify because it became too expensive to maintain in the AI era?
Did Google kill Gmailify because it became too expensive to maintain in the AI era?
Amazon slashes 36% off Garmin vívoactive 5, turning it into the go-to pick for shoppers on a budget
Amazon slashes 36% off Garmin vívoactive 5, turning it into the go-to pick for shoppers on a budget
Apple to address the lack of cameras on the iPhone Air with the second model according to leak
Apple to address the lack of cameras on the iPhone Air with the second model according to leak
Apple’s AI-powered Safari browser revamp might be arriving later than expected
Apple’s AI-powered Safari browser revamp might be arriving later than expected
I’d grab the Razr+ (2025) in a heartbeat now that it’s up to $400 off and comes with a freebie
I’d grab the Razr+ (2025) in a heartbeat now that it’s up to $400 off and comes with a freebie
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless