If you like high-end Android tablets, you will love this unprecedented Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 sale





That's a significantly smaller but not significantly humbler 11-inch Android tablet that was also released just a little over four months ago, and if you hurry, you can buy it for only $569.99 instead of its regular starting price of $799.99.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 $569 99 $799 99 $230 off (29%) Wi-Fi Only, 128GB Storage, 12GB RAM, MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ Processor, 11-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 2560 x 1600 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Galaxy AI, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, 13MP Rear-Facing Camera, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 8,400mAh Battery, 45W Charging, Four Speakers, MicroSD Card Slot, S Pen Included, Silver and Graphite Color Options, Like New Condition, 90-Day Warranty Included Buy at Woot Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 $599 99 $859 99 $260 off (30%) Wi-Fi Only, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ Processor, 11-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 2560 x 1600 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Galaxy AI, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, 13MP Rear-Facing Camera, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 8,400mAh Battery, 45W Charging, Four Speakers, MicroSD Card Slot, S Pen Included, Silver and Graphite Color Options, Like New Condition, 90-Day Warranty Included Buy at Woot Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 $649 99 $979 99 $330 off (34%) Wi-Fi Only, 512GB Storage, 12GB RAM, MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ Processor, 11-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 2560 x 1600 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Galaxy AI, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, 13MP Rear-Facing Camera, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 8,400mAh Battery, 45W Charging, Four Speakers, MicroSD Card Slot, S Pen Included, Silver and Graphite Color Options, Like New Condition, 90-Day Warranty Included Buy at Woot Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 $140 off (18%) Wi-Fi Only, 128GB Storage, 12GB RAM, MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ Processor, 11-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 2560 x 1600 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Galaxy AI, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, 13MP Rear-Facing Camera, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 8,400mAh Battery, 45W Charging, Four Speakers, MicroSD Card Slot, S Pen Included, Gray Color, US Version Buy at Amazon





Unwilling to settle for just 128 gigs of local digital hoarding room... or a $230 discount? Then you might want to consider a 256GB configuration at $599.99 (down from a list price of $859.99) or a top-of-the-line 512GB variant that normally costs $979.99 but currently goes for as little as $649.99 at Woot.





Now, is the "like new" condition a dealbreaker? I really don't think so (especially when you can save as much as 330 bucks compared to the regular price of a brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged unit) seeing as how you're essentially guaranteed flawless functionality and no visible signs of wear and tear here.



That's because the Galaxy Tab S11 devices on sale at lower-than-ever prices for eight days (or while supplies last) are apparently "sourced directly from Samsung 's 15-day buyer's remorse return program", so their original owners literally didn't have enough time to damage these things before they were "gently handled", "thoroughly inspected", and repackaged for resale alongside a USB-C cable and a stylus.





The biggest downside of shopping at Woot right now is that you need to settle for a 90-day seller warranty, and if that's a dealbreaker, your best alternative is likely to go to Amazon and pay $90 more for a new new unit with 128GB storage and full 1-year manufacturer coverage.



