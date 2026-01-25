Iconic Phones - Revolution at Your Fingertips book

Amazon slashes 36% off Garmin vívoactive 5, turning it into the go-to pick for shoppers on a budget

The watch is loaded with features, has a sleek design, and is unmissable at this price.

0comments
By
Add as a preferred source on Google
Deals Wearables Garmin
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page. The conditions of the deal/s may have changed since the initial publishing of this post.
A close-up of the Garmin vívoactive 5 on a wrist.
       View now at Amazon  
I appreciate fancy, high-end smartwatches like the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic and the Apple Watch Series 11, I really do. However, they are pretty expensive, which makes them a tough buy. So what do you do if you want a feature-rich timepiece that looks sleek but won’t break the bank? Well, you go for the Garmin vívoactive 5 with this deal.

Amazon is selling the model in Navy at a lovely 36% discount, slashing $107 off its price. This lets you treat yourself to one for less than $194 instead of spending about $300. And if Navy isn’t your color, you can still save on the variants in Orchid and Ivory.

Garmin Vivoactive 5 in Navy: Save $107!

$107 off (36%)
The Garmin Vivoactive 5 in Navy is selling for $107 off its price on Amazon right now. This allows you to score one for less than $194, instead of splurging around $300. The timepiece is loaded with features, has a sleek design, and is worth every penny at this price. Don't miss out!
Buy at Amazon


This is an unmissable offer in my opinion. Sure, our friend here may not be made out of aluminium or titanium, but its fiber‑reinforced polymer case is still pretty durable. It also feels comfy and lightweight, which makes it a good choice for workouts. Meanwhile, its AMOLED touchscreen display allows for fast and easy navigation between menus, and there are plenty of them because this bad boy is loaded with features.

Recommended For You

For instance, it can monitor your energy levels, track your sleep, and even offer tailored training plans. It can do pretty much everything most smartwatches out there can. While it doesn’t support ECG, it compensates for that with lifestyle features like Garmin Pay, smart notifications, and support for the Garmin Connect IQ store, where you can find third-party apps to download. Moreover, it delivers up to 11 days of battery life, easily outlasting top dogs like the Galaxy Watch 8 and Apple Watch Series 11.

Overall, I honestly think that the Garmin vívoactive 5 is well worth getting at 36% off. That’s why I urge you not to overthink it. If it fits the bill, tap the deal button in this article and score one at a bargain price now!
Why you can trust PhoneArena’s deals coverage
We have published over 15655 deals, showcasing only genuine discounts from reputable retailers. Learn more about our approach to deal coverage and our ethics statement.
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/314-200/Preslav-Mladenov.webp
Preslav Mladenov Senior Deals Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.
Read the latest from Preslav Mladenov

Recommended For You

COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

Disassociated Phone - Unable to Login to T-Life

by glamothe • 1

My Tattoo Sleeve vs Smartwatches: 1–0 (Guess Who’s Winning)

by Tsvetomir.T • 4

What's on everyone's iOS 27 wishlist?

by DomtheCuber • 3
Discover more from the community

Popular stories

T-Mobile vs Verizon vs AT&T: H2 2025 tests crown new overall US champion, same old 5G leader
T-Mobile vs Verizon vs AT&T: H2 2025 tests crown new overall US champion, same old 5G leader
Foldable iPhone seemingly inspires another manufacturer after Samsung’s Galaxy Z “Wide Fold”
Foldable iPhone seemingly inspires another manufacturer after Samsung’s Galaxy Z “Wide Fold”
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra proves that flashy new colors are in with fans
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra proves that flashy new colors are in with fans
Apple to address the lack of cameras on the iPhone Air with the second model according to leak
Apple to address the lack of cameras on the iPhone Air with the second model according to leak
The future of foldables is not tri-folds
The future of foldables is not tri-folds
Galaxy S26 Ultra renders show off the main new colors for Samsung’s flagship
Galaxy S26 Ultra renders show off the main new colors for Samsung’s flagship

Latest News

Galaxy S26 Ultra now rumored to embrace a display feature that only a few phones have
Galaxy S26 Ultra now rumored to embrace a display feature that only a few phones have
Samsung's rumored 'Wide Fold' production plan suggests this 'special' foldable means business
Samsung's rumored 'Wide Fold' production plan suggests this 'special' foldable means business
Apple is about to steal Huawei's wide foldable fame and make a big iPhone Fold hit
Apple is about to steal Huawei's wide foldable fame and make a big iPhone Fold hit
The top 7 features and changes we expect from iOS 27
The top 7 features and changes we expect from iOS 27
Meta wants you to pay for perks on social media – here's what could be coming
Meta wants you to pay for perks on social media – here's what could be coming
The Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold is finally coming to the U.S.: here's when and how much it'll cost you
The Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold is finally coming to the U.S.: here's when and how much it'll cost you
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless