Samsung's cutting-edge Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra has just become surprisingly affordable all of a sudden
$799.99 is a pretty low price to pay for possibly the best Android tablet in the world right now.
If you like huge tablets but not huge expenses as well, today might be the best day to purchase Samsung's gargantuan 14.6-inch Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra. Seeing as how we're talking about a super-premium alternative to Apple's latest and greatest iPad Pros released just four months ago, its extravagant typical starting price of $1,199.99 has obviously yet to fall in what you'd call conventionally affordable territory.
But I don't recall ever seeing this bad boy fetch $799.99 in an entry-level 256GB storage configuration or $849.99 with double that amount of local digital hoarding room, which are the prices currently charged by Woot for like-new units in graphite and silver colorways.
What does "like new" mean in this context? Apparently, that the devices on sale here at lower-than-ever prices for a limited time have been sourced "directly from Samsung's 15-day buyer's remorse return program", then undergoing a "thorough inspection" and "gentle handling" before being deemed ready to seek a new owner in a non-original retail box alongside a USB-C cable and S Pen.
In short, you're technically looking at paying eight Benjamins and up for a pre-owned tablet that's not supposed to show any signs of wear while working flawlessly and including a 90-day Woot warranty.
That's a HUGE tablet, and perhaps more importantly, it's hugely powerful as well. | Image Credit -- PhoneArena
That sounds like an excellent (albeit not perfect) deal to me, especially when considering that Samsung itself is currently offering no Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra discount (at least without a device trade-in), while Best Buy can only slash $120 off the giant's regular prices in both 256 and 512 gig storage variants.
Of course, that discount could always be improved, but I highly doubt you'll get the chance to save more than 470 bucks anytime soon at any major (or semi-major) US retailer.
That's because this is simply too good of a product for something like that, as proven by our comprehensive Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra review that praised everything from the large and beautiful screen (duh!) to the solid battery life, blazing fast charging, and excellent overall performance while criticizing the limited functionality of the bundled stylus and a couple of other minor details that are clearly not critical in the grand scheme of things.
