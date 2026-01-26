Samsung's cutting-edge Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra has just become surprisingly affordable all of a sudden





But I don't recall ever seeing this bad boy fetch $799.99 in an entry-level 256GB storage configuration or $849.99 with double that amount of local digital hoarding room, which are the prices currently charged by Woot for like-new units in graphite and silver colorways.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra $799 99 $1199 99 $400 off (33%) Wi-Fi Only, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ Processor, 14.6-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 2960 x 1848 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Galaxy AI, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, 13 + 8MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front-Facing Cameras, 11,600mAh Battery, 45W Charging, Four Speakers, MicroSD Card Slot, S Pen Included, Graphite and Silver Color Options, Like New Condition, 90-Day Warranty Included Buy at Woot Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra $849 99 $1319 99 $470 off (36%) Wi-Fi Only, 512GB Storage, 12GB RAM, MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ Processor, 14.6-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 2960 x 1848 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Galaxy AI, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, 13 + 8MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front-Facing Cameras, 11,600mAh Battery, 45W Charging, Four Speakers, MicroSD Card Slot, S Pen Included, Graphite and Silver Color Options, Like New Condition, 90-Day Warranty Included Buy at Woot Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra $1079 99 $1199 99 $120 off (10%) Wi-Fi Only, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ Processor, 14.6-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 2960 x 1848 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Galaxy AI, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, 13 + 8MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front-Facing Cameras, 11,600mAh Battery, 45W Charging, Four Speakers, MicroSD Card Slot, S Pen Included, Gray and Silver Color Options Buy at BestBuy Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra $1199 99 $1319 99 $120 off (9%) Wi-Fi Only, 512GB Storage, 12GB RAM, MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ Processor, 14.6-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 2960 x 1848 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Galaxy AI, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, 13 + 8MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front-Facing Cameras, 11,600mAh Battery, 45W Charging, Four Speakers, MicroSD Card Slot, S Pen Included, Gray and Silver Color Options Buy at BestBuy





What does "like new" mean in this context? Apparently, that the devices on sale here at lower-than-ever prices for a limited time have been sourced "directly from Samsung's 15-day buyer's remorse return program", then undergoing a "thorough inspection" and "gentle handling" before being deemed ready to seek a new owner in a non-original retail box alongside a USB-C cable and S Pen.



In short, you're technically looking at paying eight Benjamins and up for a pre-owned tablet that's not supposed to show any signs of wear while working flawlessly and including a 90-day Woot warranty.









That sounds like an excellent (albeit not perfect) deal to me, especially when considering that Samsung itself is currently offering no Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra discount (at least without a device trade-in), while Best Buy can only slash $120 off the giant's regular prices in both 256 and 512 gig storage variants.





Of course, that discount could always be improved, but I highly doubt you'll get the chance to save more than 470 bucks anytime soon at any major (or semi-major) US retailer.





That's because this is simply too good of a product for something like that, as proven by our comprehensive Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra review that praised everything from the large and beautiful screen (duh!) to the solid battery life, blazing fast charging, and excellent overall performance while criticizing the limited functionality of the bundled stylus and a couple of other minor details that are clearly not critical in the grand scheme of things.