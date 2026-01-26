Iconic Phones - Revolution at Your Fingertips book

Samsung's cutting-edge Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra has just become surprisingly affordable all of a sudden

$799.99 is a pretty low price to pay for possibly the best Android tablet in the world right now.

0comments
By
Add as a preferred source on Google
Samsung Android Tablets Deals Galaxy Tab
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra
If you like huge tablets but not huge expenses as well, today might be the best day to purchase Samsung's gargantuan 14.6-inch Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra. Seeing as how we're talking about a super-premium alternative to Apple's latest and greatest iPad Pros released just four months ago, its extravagant typical starting price of $1,199.99 has obviously yet to fall in what you'd call conventionally affordable territory.

But I don't recall ever seeing this bad boy fetch $799.99 in an entry-level 256GB storage configuration or $849.99 with double that amount of local digital hoarding room, which are the prices currently charged by Woot for like-new units in graphite and silver colorways.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra

$799 99
$1199 99
$400 off (33%)
Wi-Fi Only, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ Processor, 14.6-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 2960 x 1848 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Galaxy AI, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, 13 + 8MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front-Facing Cameras, 11,600mAh Battery, 45W Charging, Four Speakers, MicroSD Card Slot, S Pen Included, Graphite and Silver Color Options, Like New Condition, 90-Day Warranty Included
Buy at Woot

Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra

$849 99
$1319 99
$470 off (36%)
Wi-Fi Only, 512GB Storage, 12GB RAM, MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ Processor, 14.6-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 2960 x 1848 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Galaxy AI, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, 13 + 8MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front-Facing Cameras, 11,600mAh Battery, 45W Charging, Four Speakers, MicroSD Card Slot, S Pen Included, Graphite and Silver Color Options, Like New Condition, 90-Day Warranty Included
Buy at Woot

Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra

$1079 99
$1199 99
$120 off (10%)
Wi-Fi Only, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ Processor, 14.6-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 2960 x 1848 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Galaxy AI, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, 13 + 8MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front-Facing Cameras, 11,600mAh Battery, 45W Charging, Four Speakers, MicroSD Card Slot, S Pen Included, Gray and Silver Color Options
Buy at BestBuy

Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra

$1199 99
$1319 99
$120 off (9%)
Wi-Fi Only, 512GB Storage, 12GB RAM, MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ Processor, 14.6-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 2960 x 1848 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Galaxy AI, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, 13 + 8MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front-Facing Cameras, 11,600mAh Battery, 45W Charging, Four Speakers, MicroSD Card Slot, S Pen Included, Gray and Silver Color Options
Buy at BestBuy

What does "like new" mean in this context? Apparently, that the devices on sale here at lower-than-ever prices for a limited time have been sourced "directly from Samsung's 15-day buyer's remorse return program", then undergoing a "thorough inspection" and "gentle handling" before being deemed ready to seek a new owner in a non-original retail box alongside a USB-C cable and S Pen.

Recommended For You

In short, you're technically looking at paying eight Benjamins and up for a pre-owned tablet that's not supposed to show any signs of wear while working flawlessly and including a 90-day Woot warranty.


That sounds like an excellent (albeit not perfect) deal to me, especially when considering that Samsung itself is currently offering no Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra discount (at least without a device trade-in), while Best Buy can only slash $120 off the giant's regular prices in both 256 and 512 gig storage variants.

Of course, that discount could always be improved, but I highly doubt you'll get the chance to save more than 470 bucks anytime soon at any major (or semi-major) US retailer.

That's because this is simply too good of a product for something like that, as proven by our comprehensive Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra review that praised everything from the large and beautiful screen (duh!) to the solid battery life, blazing fast charging, and excellent overall performance while criticizing the limited functionality of the bundled stylus and a couple of other minor details that are clearly not critical in the grand scheme of things.
Why you can trust PhoneArena’s deals coverage
We have published over 15641 deals, showcasing only genuine discounts from reputable retailers. Learn more about our approach to deal coverage and our ethics statement.
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/242-200/Adrian-Diaconescu.webp
Adrian Diaconescu Senior Deals and News Writer
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.
Read the latest from Adrian Diaconescu

Recommended For You

COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

My Tattoo Sleeve vs Smartwatches: 1–0 (Guess Who’s Winning)

by Tsvetomir.T • 4

What's on everyone's iOS 27 wishlist?

by DomtheCuber • 3

Will the Samsung Galaxy s26 series be awesome or same old?

by Samsungisthebeast • 6
Discover more from the community
Explore Related Devices

Popular stories

Galaxy S26 Ultra renders show off the main new colors for Samsung’s flagship
Galaxy S26 Ultra renders show off the main new colors for Samsung’s flagship
The future of foldables is not tri-folds
The future of foldables is not tri-folds
The Verizon outage reveals the end of five-nine network reliability, and it could happen again
The Verizon outage reveals the end of five-nine network reliability, and it could happen again
Galaxy S26 base storage is all but confirmed, and you’ll love the news
Galaxy S26 base storage is all but confirmed, and you’ll love the news
Apple to address the lack of cameras on the iPhone Air with the second model according to leak
Apple to address the lack of cameras on the iPhone Air with the second model according to leak
New solid state battery promises days of smartphone battery life
New solid state battery promises days of smartphone battery life

Latest News

Android 17 might make you think that you need stronger glasses
Android 17 might make you think that you need stronger glasses
Did Google kill Gmailify because it became too expensive to maintain in the AI era?
Did Google kill Gmailify because it became too expensive to maintain in the AI era?
Amazon slashes 36% off Garmin vívoactive 5, turning it into the go-to pick for shoppers on a budget
Amazon slashes 36% off Garmin vívoactive 5, turning it into the go-to pick for shoppers on a budget
Apple to address the lack of cameras on the iPhone Air with the second model according to leak
Apple to address the lack of cameras on the iPhone Air with the second model according to leak
Apple’s AI-powered Safari browser revamp might be arriving later than expected
Apple’s AI-powered Safari browser revamp might be arriving later than expected
I’d grab the Razr+ (2025) in a heartbeat now that it’s up to $400 off and comes with a freebie
I’d grab the Razr+ (2025) in a heartbeat now that it’s up to $400 off and comes with a freebie
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless