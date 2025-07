Brace yourselves for a major Galaxy S26 Ultra battery disappointment... and a possible silver lining

Of course, no matter how you look at the information leaked by the usually very reliable folks over at Of course, no matter how you look at the information leaked by the usually very reliable folks over at GalaxyClub in the Netherlands translated here ), it's hard not to be disappointed and wonder what Samsung is thinking leaving its best phone without a key improvement for the sixth (!!!) consecutive year.

5,000mAh is an unacceptable number for a 2026 super-flagship!



















Receive the latest Android news Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy

some of the battery life champions available right now, with many more (like the Galaxy S26 Ultra S26 Ultra will be able to keep up with next year's And these are justof the battery life champions available right now, with many more (like the 7,000mAh OnePlus 15 ) expected to come out before thedoes. Granted, Samsung could still employ various new and old hardware and software tricks to try to maximize this bad boy's endurance between charges, but even if those efforts will miraculously succeed, it's obviously unlikely that thewill be able to keep up with next year's best Android phones in this very important department.

Wait, so what's the silver lining?





If you've been closely following the latest mobile industry trends, you probably won't be shocked to hear that the Galaxy S26 Ultra could well reduce its predecessor's thickness as a direct consequence of the unchanged battery capacity.





Will you buy the Galaxy S26 Ultra if it comes with an unchanged battery and thinner profile? Absolutely not Maybe... if the rest of the specs are great Maybe... if reviews say battery life is better Maybe... if the design is amazing Yes Absolutely not 52.94% Maybe... if the rest of the specs are great 29.41% Maybe... if reviews say battery life is better 5.88% Maybe... if the design is amazing 11.76% Yes 0%





That's because the 5,000mAh cell inside Samsung 's next super-flagship might actually be physically smaller than the 5,000mAh battery under the S25 Ultra's hood, at least based on a social media leaker's hunch.





Galaxy S26 Edge model, but a Galaxy S26 Ultra with a slimmer profile as well. While this is pure speculation (for the time being), there's definitely a possibility that the ultra-thin Galaxy S25 Edge will inspire not just aEdge model, but awith a slimmer profile as well.









Is a thinner handset a good thing and a notable upgrade? Absolutely. But not if that change happens to the detriment of a much-needed battery capacity enhancement. Clearly, this is the wrong decision on Samsung's part... if it's true, although for what it's worth, @UniverseIce, aka Ice Universe, aka PhoneArt also believes the S26 Ultra could "substantially improve" the S25 Ultra's rather disappointing (by flagship standards) 45W charging speeds.



Recommended Stories

S26 Ultra to come with a 200MP primary rear-facing camera, and while nothing is etched in stone yet, that may well be the exact same sensor used on the Galaxy S26 Ultra in particular or the S26 series in general. On a totally unrelated note, GalaxyClub expects theto come with a 200MP primary rear-facing camera, and while nothing is etched in stone yet, that may well be the exact same sensor used on the Galaxy S25 Ultra . Sounds like another reason not to get too excited about Samsung's 2026 crown jewel, although it's obviously far too early to draw pessimistic conclusions regarding the box-office prospects of thein particular or theseries in general.

Grab Surfshark VPN now at more than 50% off and with 3 extra months for free! Secure your connection now at a bargain price!

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase Check Out The Offer

Mere hours after discussing a pretty encouraging rumor regarding the potential battery technology upgrades of next year's Galaxy S26 family, we find ourselves in the delicate position of analyzing an even newer report suggesting Samsung's next big thing will not in fact enlarge its predecessor's cell size.