Galaxy S26 Ultra rumor suggests bigger battery and a surprise return, but there's a camera casualty

Galaxy S26

Galaxy S26

Exclusive leak:



S26 ultra prototype with only 3 cameras...



200mp main

50mp uw

200mp ~4x camera



If you don't want this voice so now so i can pass it to me



S-pen has bt in prototype aswell

Stacked battery 5500 mah has also been achieved already, now trying to squeeze more in — God (@Vhsss_God) March 21, 2025





Galaxy S26

Receive the latest Samsung news Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy

Galaxy S26

TheUltra prototype reportedly features a stacked 5,500mAh battery, signaling a jump beyond the 5,000mAh limit that has held steady in previous models.And honestly, it is about time for Samsung to boost its Ultra model battery capacity by using either stacked or silicon carbon batteries, which are helping rivals like the vivo X200 Pro, OnePlus 13 , Oppo Find X8 Pro and Honor Magic 6 Pro pack 6,000mAh batteries.A larger battery would definitely be a welcome upgrade for theUltra, especially since it would improve overall battery life. Right now, while the Galaxy S25 Ultra impresses in many ways, it lags behind its Chinese competitors when it comes to battery performance . So, this change could definitely make fans happier with the next-gen flagship.