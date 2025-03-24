Galaxy S26 Ultra rumor suggests bigger battery and a surprise return, but there's a camera casualty
Up Next:
Samsung just launched the Galaxy S25 series in January, but whispers about the next-gen Galaxy S26 are already in the air. Even though the Galaxy S26 Ultra isn't expected until next year, rumors already suggest that Samsung is planning some major upgrades for its top-tier flagship.
A new rumor suggests that the Galaxy S26 Ultra might ditch one of its rear cameras, bringing the total down to three instead of four. Still, on the bright side, it could pack a larger 5,500 mAh battery.
A larger battery would definitely be a welcome upgrade for the Galaxy S26 Ultra, especially since it would improve overall battery life. Right now, while the Galaxy S25 Ultra impresses in many ways, it lags behind its Chinese competitors when it comes to battery performance. So, this change could definitely make fans happier with the next-gen flagship.
Finally, the Galaxy S26 Ultra prototype is said to include Bluetooth support for the S Pen. While Samsung's decision to ditch the feature on the Galaxy S25 Ultra left many fans disappointed, I doubt Samsung will bring it back so soon, so don't get too excited just yet. We are still in the early stages, so this could all change. For now, it is best to take these rumors with a pinch of salt.
A new rumor suggests that the Galaxy S26 Ultra might ditch one of its rear cameras, bringing the total down to three instead of four. Still, on the bright side, it could pack a larger 5,500 mAh battery.
This speculation comes from a prototype reportedly being tested, featuring a 200 MP main sensor, a 50 MP ultra-wide and a 200 MP 4x optical zoom camera. The missing zoom lens could indeed make sense if another rumor holds true – that Samsung is bringing back variable aperture on the main sensor, potentially reducing the need for an extra telephoto lens.
Exclusive leak:— God (@Vhsss_God) March 21, 2025
S26 ultra prototype with only 3 cameras...
200mp main
50mp uw
200mp ~4x camera
If you don't want this voice so now so i can pass it to me
S-pen has bt in prototype aswell
Stacked battery 5500 mah has also been achieved already, now trying to squeeze more in
The Galaxy S26 Ultra prototype reportedly features a stacked 5,500mAh battery, signaling a jump beyond the 5,000mAh limit that has held steady in previous models.
And honestly, it is about time for Samsung to boost its Ultra model battery capacity by using either stacked or silicon carbon batteries, which are helping rivals like the vivo X200 Pro, OnePlus 13, Oppo Find X8 Pro and Honor Magic 6 Pro pack 6,000mAh batteries.
A larger battery would definitely be a welcome upgrade for the Galaxy S26 Ultra, especially since it would improve overall battery life. Right now, while the Galaxy S25 Ultra impresses in many ways, it lags behind its Chinese competitors when it comes to battery performance. So, this change could definitely make fans happier with the next-gen flagship.
Finally, the Galaxy S26 Ultra prototype is said to include Bluetooth support for the S Pen. While Samsung's decision to ditch the feature on the Galaxy S25 Ultra left many fans disappointed, I doubt Samsung will bring it back so soon, so don't get too excited just yet. We are still in the early stages, so this could all change. For now, it is best to take these rumors with a pinch of salt.
Things that are NOT allowed: