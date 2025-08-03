$50 off refurb iPad Pro 11" – use SCHOOL50

Amazon is incredibly selling the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra at an unbeatable $500 discount

You don't need to pay a fortune to get one of Samsung's most sophisticated smartphones ever with no special requirements... if you hurry.

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Samsung Android Deals Galaxy S Series
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
If you can't afford Samsung's latest (non-foldable) super-flagship even at a towering $300 discount with no special requirements or strings attached of any sort, you might want to consider picking up the company's previous ultra-high-end 6.8-inch handset with a built-in S Pen... as soon as possible.

That's because Amazon is currently charging a whopping 500 bucks less than usual for an unlocked Galaxy S24 Ultra in an entry-level 256GB storage configuration and a single "Titanium Gray" color option. Obviously, the early 2024-released Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 powerhouse hasn't been worth $1,299.99 in a long time, but despite scoring plenty of hefty discounts over the last year or so, this appears to be a totally unprecedented promotion, at least at this particular retailer.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

$500 off (38%)
5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Processor, 6.8-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 3120 x 1440 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Titanium Frame, 200 + 50 + 10 + 12MP Quad Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 5,000mAh Battery with 45W Charging Capabilities, Android 15, Galaxy AI, S Pen Included, Gray Color
Buy at Amazon

Yes, the hot new $500 price cut beats Amazon's very recent offer while matching a limited-time Best Buy deal from a couple of weeks back. You probably don't have more than a day or two this time around either to save the big bucks on what's still one of the best Android phones money can buy, with everything from that aforementioned Qualcomm chip to Samsung's iconic stylus, gorgeous Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X display, and hefty 5,000mAh battery essentially deserving as much praise today as when we originally reviewed the Galaxy S24 Ultra.

Samsung's stellar long-term software support all but guarantees that time will not leave much of a mark on this bad boy from a general user experience perspective, and unless you like your (super-premium) smartphone exceptionally slim and lightweight, the S25 Ultra may not seem like a major improvement over its predecessor and the same could also be true for next year's Galaxy S26 Ultra.

Despite its somewhat advanced age, the S24 Ultra remains hard to beat in terms of build quality and camera performance, basically checking every box to satisfy a power user seeking the ideal value proposition right now.

iPhone 14 for $99.99

When you switch to Total Wireless, keep your number & grab 3 mo. of 5G


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
Did you enjoy this article?
Еxplore more with a FREE members account.
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Manage your newsletter choices
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/242-200/Adrian-Diaconescu.webp
Adrian Diaconescu Senior Deals and News Writer
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.
Read the latest from Adrian Diaconescu
Samsung Galaxy S24 - Deals History
84 stories
03 Aug, 2025
Amazon is incredibly selling the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra at an unbeatable $500 discount
01 Aug, 2025
The Galaxy S24 Ultra is hitting the sweet spot with this limited-time Amazon discount
23 Jul, 2025
Samsung's marvelous Galaxy S24 Ultra is a timeless bargain at a towering $500 discount
14 Jul, 2025
Amazon’s lightning deal makes the Galaxy S24 Ultra a total no-brainer at $536 off
08 Jul, 2025
The Galaxy S24 FE hit its best price of 2025 for Prime Day 2025
Expand timeline
Loading ...
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

Do you use a screen protector? Make your case!

by Abdullah Asim • 1

Military verification

by mjyoung • 3

Same issue with tmobile as mint

by LadyReds • 2
Start Discussion View All
Explore Related Devices

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

T-Mobile is removing customers from old plans with grandfathered benefits without asking them first
T-Mobile is removing customers from old plans with grandfathered benefits without asking them first
T-Mobile has silently enabled a new feature for Samsung and Motorola users
T-Mobile has silently enabled a new feature for Samsung and Motorola users
It's official! T-Mobile swallows another wireless provider
It's official! T-Mobile swallows another wireless provider
Am I missing something or is Samsung intentionally setting up the Galaxy S26 Ultra to fail?
Am I missing something or is Samsung intentionally setting up the Galaxy S26 Ultra to fail?
T-Mobile praises Verizon
T-Mobile praises Verizon
New Verizon tactic might compel you to ditch your legacy plan
New Verizon tactic might compel you to ditch your legacy plan

Latest News

Verizon is sending an email that no customer wants to receive
Verizon is sending an email that no customer wants to receive
Apple lands its biggest movie yet — but is it enough to save Apple TV+?
Apple lands its biggest movie yet — but is it enough to save Apple TV+?
I've tested many portable power stations, and the EcoFlow Delta 2 is my top choice at $200 off
I've tested many portable power stations, and the EcoFlow Delta 2 is my top choice at $200 off
Apple executives are still denying the importance of AI’s most used features
Apple executives are still denying the importance of AI’s most used features
T-Mobile has fallen: the undoing of the un-carrier
T-Mobile has fallen: the undoing of the un-carrier
Hot rumor has TSMC starting 2nm chip production in U.S. earlier than expected
Hot rumor has TSMC starting 2nm chip production in U.S. earlier than expected
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless