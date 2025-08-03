Amazon is incredibly selling the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra at an unbeatable $500 discount
You don't need to pay a fortune to get one of Samsung's most sophisticated smartphones ever with no special requirements... if you hurry.
If you can't afford Samsung's latest (non-foldable) super-flagship even at a towering $300 discount with no special requirements or strings attached of any sort, you might want to consider picking up the company's previous ultra-high-end 6.8-inch handset with a built-in S Pen... as soon as possible.
That's because Amazon is currently charging a whopping 500 bucks less than usual for an unlocked Galaxy S24 Ultra in an entry-level 256GB storage configuration and a single "Titanium Gray" color option. Obviously, the early 2024-released Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 powerhouse hasn't been worth $1,299.99 in a long time, but despite scoring plenty of hefty discounts over the last year or so, this appears to be a totally unprecedented promotion, at least at this particular retailer.
Yes, the hot new $500 price cut beats Amazon's very recent offer while matching a limited-time Best Buy deal from a couple of weeks back. You probably don't have more than a day or two this time around either to save the big bucks on what's still one of the best Android phones money can buy, with everything from that aforementioned Qualcomm chip to Samsung's iconic stylus, gorgeous Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X display, and hefty 5,000mAh battery essentially deserving as much praise today as when we originally reviewed the Galaxy S24 Ultra.
Samsung's stellar long-term software support all but guarantees that time will not leave much of a mark on this bad boy from a general user experience perspective, and unless you like your (super-premium) smartphone exceptionally slim and lightweight, the S25 Ultra may not seem like a major improvement over its predecessor and the same could also be true for next year's Galaxy S26 Ultra.
Despite its somewhat advanced age, the S24 Ultra remains hard to beat in terms of build quality and camera performance, basically checking every box to satisfy a power user seeking the ideal value proposition right now.
