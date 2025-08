Amazon is incredibly selling the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra at an unbeatable $500 discount

That's because Amazon is currently charging a whopping 500 bucks less than usual for an unlocked Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 powerhouse hasn't been worth $1,299.99 in a long time, but despite scoring plenty of hefty discounts over the last year or so, this appears to be a totally unprecedented promotion, at least at this particular retailer. That's because Amazon is currently charging a whopping 500 bucks less than usual for an unlocked Galaxy S24 Ultra in an entry-level 256GB storage configuration and a single "Titanium Gray" color option. Obviously, the early 2024-releasedpowerhouse hasn't been worth $1,299.99 in a long time, but despite scoring plenty of hefty discounts over the last year or so, this appears to be a totally unprecedented promotion, at least at this particular retailer.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra $500 off (38%) 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Processor, 6.8-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 3120 x 1440 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Titanium Frame, 200 + 50 + 10 + 12MP Quad Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 5,000mAh Battery with 45W Charging Capabilities, Android 15, Galaxy AI, S Pen Included, Gray Color Buy at Amazon









Samsung's stellar long-term software support all but guarantees that time will not leave much of a mark on this bad boy from a general user experience perspective, and unless you like your (super-premium) smartphone exceptionally slim and lightweight, the S25 Ultra may not seem like a major improvement over its predecessor and the same could also be true for next year's Galaxy S26 Ultra





Despite its somewhat advanced age, the S24 Ultra remains hard to beat in terms of build quality and camera performance, basically checking every box to satisfy a power user seeking the ideal value proposition right now.

If you can't afford Samsung's latest (non-foldable) super-flagship even at a towering $300 discount with no special requirements or strings attached of any sort, you might want to consider picking up the company's previous ultra-high-end 6.8-inch handset with a built-in S Pen... as soon as possible.