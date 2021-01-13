All Galaxy S21, S21+, S21 Ultra specs revealed in a last-minute leak

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.

In what looks like snaps from the offiical Samsung website dedicated to the Galaxy S21 models that will pop up for the general public tomorrow, Evan has listed all there is to know about the earlier-than-usual 2021 Galaxy S line release for which you can register below.\

















Galaxy S21 vs S21+ vs S21 Ultra display size, storage, and battery specs





6.2" 1080p vs 6.7" 1080p vs 6.8" 1440p adaptive 120Hz displays with Gorilla Glass Victus protection

128GB/256GB vs 128GB/256GB vs 128GB/256GB/512GB storage

8GB vs 8GB vs 12GB/16GB RAM

4000mAh vs 4800mAh vs 5000mAh battery

Exynos 2100 or Snapdragon 888 chipsets





Galaxy S21 vs S21+ vs S21 Ultra camera specs





12MP vs 12 MP vs 108MP main cameras

12MP vs 12 MP vs 12MP ultra-wide cameras

64MP crop vs 64 MP crop vs 10MP 10x/3x optical zoom cameras



Galaxy S21 vs S21+ vs S21 Ultra colors, dimensions and weight





Violet, Pink, White, Gray vs Violet, Black, Silver vs Black, Silver

5.97 x 2.80 x 0.31" vs 6.35 x 2.98 x 0.31" vs 6.50 x 2.98 x 0.35"

6.03 oz (171.0 g) vs 7.13 oz (202.0 g) vs 8.04 oz (228.0 g)





What else do we learn from this copious leak? The S21 is shoehorned in Samsung's Glasstic body (that's why it's so light in comparison) but built on the same metal frame as the rest. It also doesn't have the UWB tracking abilities of its larger siblings, while the S21 Ultra is the only one supporting the newest Wi-Fi 6E standard.





About the only thing left to learn now is the US pricing of these puppies and exactly what Galaxy S21 preorder bonuses there will be, but let's leave at least something in the dark now, shall we? Oh, yeah, what's in the Galaxy S21 series box? Nothing, just the phone.



