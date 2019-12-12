Here's the Galaxy S11 design, wrapped around Samsung's new Galaxy A71 and A51
Not long ago, Samsung decided to simplify its lineup, whittling it down to the flagship S-line and the A-series that range from the entry level to the upper midrange. This same A-series is also being used as testing ground for new design and technologies that border on the experimental, before Samsung introduces them to the high-end.
Galaxy A71 design, specs and camera
From the Premium Hole Infinity Design reminiscing a Note 10 at the front, to the extended camera island on the back with no less than four lens openings, the A71 is a harbinger of the design that Samsung will use next year.
Well, this gargantuan model eschews the complete glass build and fuses it with plastic, making the A71 a phone you won't have to baby as much. In fact, Samsung calls the material Glasstic so its a fusion of the two but the result is both aesthetically and ergonomically pleasing.
An octa-core chipset of the midrange Snapdragon 730 variety, either 6GB or 8GB RAM, 128GB of storage, and a large 4500mAh battery with fast 25W charging round up the good offering. As for that huge camera island that will jump over to the S11 models, too... well, it houses an impressive 64MP main sensor with f/1.8 aperture lens. You also get a a 12MP wide-angle camera and the usual 5MP depth sensor that's usually just upping up the count.
What's the fourth sensor, then? Why, the all-important macro mode lens attached to a 5MP sensor that a lot of manufacturers put these days when they want to cover all bases and brag their handset has a quad camera. Finally, a 32MP selfie shooter is housed in the centered punch hole at the front.
Galaxy A51 design, specs and camera
The A51 uses the same 3D Glasstic housing as its larger sibling but the display size is 6.5" making it the more compact option at 6.24 x 2.90 x 0.31 inches (158.5 x 73.6 x 7.9 mm). It's not just the size difference between the two, though, as Samsung is positioning the A51 below the A71 specswise.
The octa-core processor is of Samsung's own Exynos variety, the RAM and storage options go down to 4/6GB and 64/128GB, while the battery is cut down to 4000mAh with "just" 15W charging speed.
The photography kit is also downgraded from the A71 but still a very impressive quad camera set with 48MP main sensor, a 12MP ultrawide camera, and the same 5MP macro and depth sensor accoutrements that the Galaxy A71 sports on the back.
Galaxy A71 and A51 prices and release date
The Galaxy A51 will be available in Samsung's new "Prism Crush" hues made possible by the 3D Glasstic design in Black, White, Pink, and Blue colors starting December 27th for the equivalent of $350.
The Galaxy A71 covers the same color palette for about a Benjamin more, depending on the memory configuration and should be launched right after the holidays too. Needless to say, both handsets sport Android 10 out of the box, with Samsung's One UI 2.0 on top, taking us one step closer to the notion how the Galaxy S11 would look and behave.
