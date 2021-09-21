The Galaxy S21 FE 5G is definitely coming soon, but Samsung's production is not going well

The Galaxy S21 FE 5G is definitely coming soon, but Samsung's production is not going well0
Samsung's latest foldables are a problem for the S21 FE
According to 9To5Google, the search giant mentioned the unreleased phone by its full name on the ARCore website yesterday, and although said reference appears to have since been removed, the "damage" is clearly done.
That's because, according to Max Jambor over on Twitter, Samsung has only been able to manufacture "roughly" 10,000 of these bad boys "this month", which sounds like a very low number even by Sony or HTC's standards, let alone the biggest smartphone vendor in the world.
Of course, there might be plenty of time left for the company to ramp up production ahead of a rumored pre-order start on October 20 and subsequent October 29 release, but such a poor first wave of units could mean Samsung has yet to fix whatever's been holding up the S21 Fan Edition until now.
If the company has to choose between keeping up with rampant Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 demand and trying to get the Galaxy S21 FE off the ground, that seems like a no-brainer. Then again, you have to start wondering why would Samsung even bother releasing another iteration of its early 2021 flagships if said model ends up scheduled just a couple of months ahead of the Galaxy S22 family.
Is the Galaxy S21 FE DOA if it keeps getting delayed?
Said early 2022 family, mind you, could include 6.1 and 6.5-inch members with considerably better specifications and presumably not much higher prices than the 6.4-inch S21 FE 5G.
Powered by a state-of-the-art (at least for the time being) Snapdragon 888 processor in certain regions and a similarly speedy Exynos 2100 SoC in other markets, the Galaxy S21 Fan Edition is expected to start at around $700 stateside.
That may not be low enough to help the 6.4-inch powerhouse crack our list of the best budget 5G phones available in 2021, and in the absence of quick post-launch discounts, it would make the S21 FE kind of hard to recommend over the "standard" Galaxy S21, which has been recently on sale at a measly $650 and up.
In addition to a fairly large, sharp, and smooth 120Hz Super AMOLED display, this thing should have a triple rear-facing camera system with 32, 12, and 8MP sensors going for it, as well as a 4,400mAh or so battery, up to 8 gigs of RAM, and a wide range of attractive colors.
Still, it's difficult to get too excited about a device that simply sounds too familiar and, well, boring, especially after the Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Z Fold 3 knocked our proverbial socks off with their refined designs and surprisingly decent quality/price ratios.
