Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Save on iPhone 12 5G with 12m plan

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Save on iPhone 12 5G with 12m plan

 View
Apple iPhone 13 event
New iPhone, AirPods 3, Apple Watch 7 and more expected
0 d
00: 00: 00
Samsung Android 5G

The Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G is forecast to be the top selling foldable in 2021

Alan Friedman
By @wolfcallsputs
0
The Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G is forecast to be the top selling foldable in 2021
Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC) released its latest Quarterly Foldable/Rollable Display Shipment and Technology Report. DSCC states that a record 819,000 foldable smartphones were sold in the second quarter, up 147% on a sequential basis but up only .3% year-over-year.  The current third quarter, which ends at the end of the current month, is going to be better according to forecasts.

For the current quarter, sequential growth is expected to weigh in at 215% quarterly and a whopping 480% annually to 2.6 million units. For the fourth quarter, sequential growth should measure 46% with a 450% growth rate on an annual basis. That means that 3.8 million units should be delivered from October through the end of the year.

And growth in foldable handsets should continue into early next year with new foldable models expected from Google, Honor, Huawei, Oppo, Vivo, and Xiaomi during the fourth quarter of 2021 and the first quarter of 2022. And with the chip shortage impacting smartphone manufacturers, the latter are using what chips they can get their hands on to build their most expensive devices which would include foldable phones.

DSCC CEO Ross Young says, "This enormous growth is a result of the launch of Samsung's aggressively priced $999 Z Flip 3 and full featured/multi-functional $1,799 Z Fold 3 both of which are the first foldable devices with water-proofing and with the Z Fold 3 the first foldable device with pen input and an under-panel camera (UPC). These attractive products are backed by a reported $2B spend by Samsung in promotions and marketing which are significantly increasing consumer awareness of foldable smartphones."

The combination of higher demand and lower prices have DSCC expecting a 232% increase in foldable device shipments in 2021 to 7.5 million units. That is up 35% from DSCC's original estimate. The research firm has hiked its 2022 forecast by 20% and now expects 15.9 million units to be delivered next year for an annual gain of 112%. By 2026, DSCC sees 51 million foldable units to be shipped.

DSCC says that the clamshell Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 will be the best-selling foldable this year. Sammy will lead the way with an 85% market share of the foldable smartphone market. Huawei will be next with a 10% slice of the foldable pie. DSCC says that this year Samsung will dominate the foldable display market with an 83.9% share (10.4 million panels) up from 83.5% (3.2 million panels) in 2020.

The Galaxy Z Flip 3 might have an advantage over the Galaxy Z Fold 3 because of its lower price. The former starts at $999.99 while the latter is priced at $1,799.99.

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

Related phones

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 specs
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 specs
Review
8.0
$1000 Special Samsung $1000 Special T-Mobile $28 Special AT&T
View more offers
  • Display 6.7 inches 2636 x 1080 pixels 120Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 12 MP (Dual camera) 10 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 3300 mAh
  • OS Android 11
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 specs
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 specs
Review
9.0
User reviews
10.0
$1800 Special Samsung $1800 Special T-Mobile $50 Special AT&T
View more offers
  • Display 7.6 inches 2208 x 1768 pixels 120Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 12 MP (Triple camera) 4 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 12GB RAM
  • Storage 256GB, not expandable
  • Battery 4400 mAh
  • OS Android 11

Latest News

T-Mobile starts selling Sonim's latest ultra-rugged flip phone
by Cosmin Vasile,  0
T-Mobile starts selling Sonim's latest ultra-rugged flip phone
120W charging on the 11T Pro will not degrade battery health, says Xiaomi
by Doroteya Borisova,  0
120W charging on the 11T Pro will not degrade battery health, says Xiaomi
Apple iPhone users need to install this emergency iOS 14.8 update ASAP!
by Alan Friedman,  4
Apple iPhone users need to install this emergency iOS 14.8 update ASAP!
Simple math, not specs or pricing, points to surge in iPhone upgrades this year
by Alan Friedman,  2
Simple math, not specs or pricing, points to surge in iPhone upgrades this year
9 advantages iPhones and iOS have over Android phones in 2021
by Viktor Yankov,  28
9 advantages iPhones and iOS have over Android phones in 2021
Prototype shows Apple considered cellular support for Series 2 watch
by Alan Friedman,  1
Prototype shows Apple considered cellular support for Series 2 watch
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless