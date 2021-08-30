A new entry for the Galaxy S21 FE appears on Geekbench: it shows an Exynos-powered variant

A new entry for the Galaxy S21 FE appears on Geekbench: it shows an Exynos-powered variant0
There is a Galaxy S21 FE with Exynos 2100
According to the Geekbench listing, the phone carries model number SM-G990E and is equipped with the Exynos 2100, as you can see in the image below.
However, it seems this isn't as bad of news as one might expect. The Exynos 2100-powered device scored 1,084 points in Geekbench's single-core CPU test and 3,316 points in the multi-core CPU test. These tests show that the Samsung-made chip isn't as powerful of a performer as the Snapdragon 888, but still, the Galaxy S21 FE with Exynos seems to be performing similarly to the Snapdragon variant (well, at least in CPU tests).
Following Samsung's already established strategy, it now seems the Galaxy S21 FE will be available with the mighty Snapdragon 888 in some markets such as the US and South Korea, while the Exynos 2100-powered S21 FE will be sold in Europe and other parts of the world.
What to expect from the Galaxy S21 FE?
Details about the upcoming phone have leaked long before the company gets a chance to unveil it. The most recent leak regarding the Galaxy S21 FE comes from Twitter tipster Mauri QHD, who stated that the phone will be officially announced on September 8. Of course, this is still not officially confirmed by the South Korea-based tech giant.
Other Galaxy S21 FE specs that appeared in the Google Play Console listing include a 6.4-inch FHD+ display, coupled with a hole punch for the selfie camera. The listing doesn't reveal the refresh rate of the Galaxy S21 FE's display, rocking the smooth 120Hz refresh rate we are now becoming used to. Most probably though it will lack the Galaxy S21 series' adaptive feature that lowers the refresh rate when needed to conserve battery life.
Additionally, the phone won't have the 3.5mm headphone jack, something that's becoming the norm these days with phones. However, it will reportedly have a versatile triple-camera system, rocking a 32MP main camera, complemented by a 12MP ultrawide camera and an 8MP telephoto camera. The selfie camera will be a 12MP one, housed in a small punch hole on the phone's 6.4-inch display.
On top of that, the Galaxy S21 FE is expected to come in White, Green, Gray, Violet, and Blue, giving buyers more color options to choose from.
The Galaxy S21 FE will reportedly rock a solid 4,370mAh battery cell. For the operating system, it will most probably launch with Android 11 and Samsung's custom skin One UI 3.0 on top of it.
The most important aspect of the phone, its price, is still unconfirmed. Rumors and leaks are currently stating the phone may cost less than the Galaxy S20 FE, which launched at $699 in the US.