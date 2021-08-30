Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Galaxy S21 with Unlimited plan at $33/mo

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Galaxy S21 with Unlimited plan at $33/mo

 View
Samsung Android

A new entry for the Galaxy S21 FE appears on Geekbench: it shows an Exynos-powered variant

Iskra Petrova
By
0
A new entry for the Galaxy S21 FE appears on Geekbench and confirms the existence of an Exynos-power
The budget-friendly Galaxy S21 FE seems to be nearing its release and it is expected to be released, at least according to rumors, on September 8. While there were leaks and rumors pointing that the Galaxy S21 FE will come with the Snapdragon 888 and won't have an Exynos variant, a new entry in Geekbench now shows there might be an Exynos-powered Galaxy S21 FE after all, reports SamMobile.

There is a Galaxy S21 FE with Exynos 2100


According to the Geekbench listing, the phone carries model number SM-G990E and is equipped with the Exynos 2100, as you can see in the image below.



However, it seems this isn't as bad of news as one might expect. The Exynos 2100-powered device scored 1,084 points in Geekbench's single-core CPU test and 3,316 points in the multi-core CPU test. These tests show that the Samsung-made chip isn't as powerful of a performer as the Snapdragon 888, but still, the Galaxy S21 FE with Exynos seems to be performing similarly to the Snapdragon variant (well, at least in CPU tests).

Of course, it's very likely users still remember how the Exynos 990 of last year failed to compete with the Snapdragon 865, which actually sparked controversy among Samsung Galaxy fans and even had users requesting Samsung to stop using Exynos chips in their mobile phones. The difference this year isn't as major, but still, the Exynos chip seems to be a bit behind the Snapdragon 888.

Following Samsung's already established strategy, it now seems the Galaxy S21 FE will be available with the mighty Snapdragon 888 in some markets such as the US and South Korea, while the Exynos 2100-powered S21 FE will be sold in Europe and other parts of the world.

What to expect from the Galaxy S21 FE?


Details about the upcoming phone have leaked long before the company gets a chance to unveil it. The most recent leak regarding the Galaxy S21 FE comes from Twitter tipster Mauri QHD, who stated that the phone will be officially announced on September 8. Of course, this is still not officially confirmed by the South Korea-based tech giant.

Before that, a listing on Google Console revealed other key specs about the highly-anticipated affordable flagship phone. It is expected to come with 8GB of RAM and the Snapdragon 888 chip (as we already mentioned, maybe this is only for the US and South Korea), and 128GB of storage onboard.

Other Galaxy S21 FE specs that appeared in the Google Play Console listing include a 6.4-inch FHD+ display, coupled with a hole punch for the selfie camera. The listing doesn't reveal the refresh rate of the Galaxy S21 FE's display, rocking the smooth 120Hz refresh rate we are now becoming used to. Most probably though it will lack the Galaxy S21 series' adaptive feature that lowers the refresh rate when needed to conserve battery life.


Additionally, the phone won't have the 3.5mm headphone jack, something that's becoming the norm these days with phones. However, it will reportedly have a versatile triple-camera system, rocking a 32MP main camera, complemented by a 12MP ultrawide camera and an 8MP telephoto camera. The selfie camera will be a 12MP one, housed in a small punch hole on the phone's 6.4-inch display.

On top of that, the Galaxy S21 FE is expected to come in White, Green, Gray, Violet, and Blue, giving buyers more color options to choose from.

The Galaxy S21 FE will reportedly rock a solid 4,370mAh battery cell. For the operating system, it will most probably launch with Android 11 and Samsung's custom skin One UI 3.0 on top of it.

The most important aspect of the phone, its price, is still unconfirmed. Rumors and leaks are currently stating the phone may cost less than the Galaxy S20 FE, which launched at $699 in the US.

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

Related phones

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE specs
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE specs
$309 eBay
  • Display 6.5 inches 2400 x 1080 pixels 120Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 12 MP (Triple camera)
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 4370 mAh
  • OS Android 11

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest News

#AppleToo collects hundreds of Apple workplace harassment stories, to be published today
by Doroteya Borisova,  0
#AppleToo collects hundreds of Apple workplace harassment stories, to be published today
Poll: Would you choose a bigger battery over wireless charging? Any day of the week!
by Mariyan Slavov,  10
Poll: Would you choose a bigger battery over wireless charging? Any day of the week!
Accepting WhatsApp's new privacy policy will reportedly be optional (unless you chat with a Business account)
by Iskra Petrova,  0
Accepting WhatsApp's new privacy policy will reportedly be optional (unless you chat with a Business account)
Google working on a fresh redesign for some Chrome for Android sections in time for Android 12
by Iskra Petrova,  0
Google working on a fresh redesign for some Chrome for Android sections in time for Android 12
Notchless iPhone 13 5G model appears on Ted Lasso episode
by Alan Friedman,  3
Notchless iPhone 13 5G model appears on Ted Lasso episode
Feature added to 5G Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3 saves their batteries from an early demise
by Alan Friedman,  3
Feature added to 5G Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3 saves their batteries from an early demise
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless