Galaxy S21 FE launch apparently delayed as component issues put Samsung in a bind

According to a report by South Korea's ETNews which has now been deleted, Samsung has suspended the production of the Galaxy S21 FE due to a chip shortage. The company had already warned in March that it was expecting the shortage to affect its business in the According to a report by South Korea'swhich has now been deleted, Samsung has suspended the production of the Galaxy S21 FE due to a chip shortage. The company had already warned in March that it was expecting the shortage to affect its business in the next quarter

Galaxy S21 FE won't be the first Samsung product to be delayed because of chip shortage

It's believed that the widespread semiconductor shortage played into Samsung's decision to not launch a Galaxy Note series phone this year and the release of the company's latest mid-ranger - the It's believed that the widespread semiconductor shortage played into Samsung's decision to not launch a Galaxy Note series phone this year and the release of the company's latest mid-ranger - the Galaxy A52 and A72 - has apparently also been delayed in various markets for the same reason.



More recently, it was reported that the launch of the budget More recently, it was reported that the launch of the budget Galaxy Tab S7 FE has been delayed in most markets because of the global semiconductor shortage and a resurgence of Covid cases in Vietnam, where most of Samsung's smartphone production is concentrated.



While most sources claim that Samsung abruptly halted Galaxy S21 FE's production because of a chip shortage, well-known tipster Roland Quandt seems to suggest that production never started in the first place.





haven't seen any evidence supporting the allegation that they had even started making the S21 FE or parts for it yet. — Roland Quandt (@rquandt) June 13, 2021







That's quite unusual for a phone that the company was allegedly planning to release sometime in August, especially given that the Z Fold 3 that was apparently supposed to share the stage with the device at the next Unpacked event has already entered production



Samsung has apparently gone as far as canceling part orders, which means production plans have been put on hold indefinitely.



Apparently, Samsung wants to keep what limited Snapdragon 888 chips it has for the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Flip 3. The FE was rumored to feature the same Qualcomm chipset.



At the earliest, Galaxy S21 FE will arrive in September...if at all





Per one leaker who does not have an established track record, the phone is currently not expected to be released before September and if the problems persists, Samsung might cancel it altogether.



Bloomberg reached out to Samsung for a statement and it's interesting to note that the company did not deny the rumors. It only said that it has not made a decision about suspending the production of its new affordable smartphone







Per one Per one report , the issue may have something to do with "a cycle between existing products," which suggests Samsung could be planning to space out releases, possibly to prevent cannibalization.



That's just speculation, and if another source is to be believed, Samsung was That's just speculation, and if another source is to be believed, Samsung was counting on the Galaxy S21 FE to make up for the less-than-stellar sales of the Galaxy S21 series and fill the void that will be left by the absence of a Note phone this year.



In addition to a flagship Qualcomm chip, the In addition to a flagship Qualcomm chip, the Galaxy S21 FE was expected to come with a 120Hz 6.4-inches pinhole display, a 4,500mAh battery, a triple camera array on the back, and a 32MP front snapper. It was tipped to be more affordable than the Galaxy S20 FE , which had a price tag of $699 at launch in the US.





