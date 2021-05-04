Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

Anam Hamid
By Anam Hamid
May 04, 2021, 12:36 PM
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE US color palette leaked
Samsung's next stripped-down flagship, the Galaxy S21 FE, will enter production in July 2021, says display industry insider Ross Young.

Per previously reported information, the Galaxy S21 FE will feature a 6.4-inches Super AMOLED Plus display with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 and a refresh rate of 120Hz. It is expected to have a centered punch-hole 32MP front camera.

The phone unsurprisingly is rumored to offer similar performance specs to the Galaxy S20, so, depending on the market, it will either flaunt the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC or the in-house Exynos 2100. The chips will be mated with at least 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.
 
The Galaxy S21 will allegedly have a triple camera setup, but it remains to be seen if it will inherit Galaxy S21's camera specs. A 4,500mAh battery rounds out the leaked core specs.


 
According to Young, the handset will be sold in the colors Gray, Light Green, Light Violet, and White in the US. Other markets get slightly different color options.

Pricing is still under wraps, but given that the Galaxy S21 series starts lower than last year's Galaxy S20 range, it is possible that the S21 FE will also be more affordable than the S20 FE, which was $699 at launch. A sub-$699 price tag for flagship-level specs could surely make it one of the best Samsung smartphones of the year

Samsung will allegedly announce the phone on August 19.

