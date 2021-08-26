Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Flip 3 pre-orders outperforming both Note 20 and S21 in Samsung's home market

Samsung recently confirmed strong pre-order demand around the world for the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Flip 3. Now, the South Korean brand has shed some light on how its new devices are performing in its home market.

Samsung may have underestimated demand for the Fold 3 and Flip 3

Ultimately only time will tell how Samsung’s latest foldable smartphones perform in the long term. But reports from customers around the world indicate that demand isn’t only strong in South Korea.



In fact, our own readers have reported delays in the US and Spain. While other customers on social media have spoken out about supply issues in France, Germany, and the UK too.



Samsung seems to have drastically underestimated demand. That’s a good thing for the long-term appeal of foldable devices, but could negatively impact the brand in the second half of 2021, especially as other brands are due to enter the segment.





Past reports have suggested that Samsung could ship as many as 7 million combined Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Flip 3 units by the end of 2021. That was before news broke of the extremely high pre-order demand, though, so perhaps these numbers will be revised if demand can be met.







