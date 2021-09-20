Notification Center

Samsung Display

New Galaxy S22 series design: shorter, thinner, 'bezel-less'

Daniel Petrov
By
3
New Galaxy S22 series design leaks: shorter, thinner, 'bezel-less'
A few days ago, one source with a good track record of scoops from the Korean electronics industry supply chain - Lanzuk - tipped that Samsung is working on making its Galaxies truly "all-screen" by shaving off the bezel even more than what we have on the Galaxy S21 series, whose bottom bezel is vanishingly thin already.

At the time, the tipster advised that the so-called Border Reduction Structure (BRS) will be partially employed by Samsung for the upcoming Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra, and then for phones in the second half of next year, which excluded the Galaxy S22 models.

In the meantime another leaker, Ice Universe, mentioned that there will be a new S22 series "design style" with the change in the aspect ratio from tall 20:9 to a slightly wider 19.3:9, thus improving the screen-to-body ratio. How? 

Well, with "[narrow] four sides will become the general trend of Android flagship models. Samsung display has made preparations in this regard." A rather clumsy translation that, however, only support the rumor that Samsung will be trimming the bezels to make them thinner and uniform on all four sides of the phone.

Galaxy S22 series design, display, dimensions, and weight


The original "Border Reduction Structure" source just detailed how exactly will the Galaxy S22 model exterior change compared to the S21 series. First off, the back of the phones will stay largely the same.

Given that the Galaxy S22 and S22+ will be employing Samsung's new, larger 50MP GN5 main sensor, there will be larger lenses on the back, but that is about to be the sole visual difference from that side, so they might look like in these LetsGoDigital concept images of the S22+.


The big changes come at the front, say his "domestic related parts makers" source, where the "front bezel becomes thinner without discriminating model series" indeed. That's the third time we are hearing that Samsung will be trimming the bezel, so there might be something to it.

The new 19.3:9 aspect ratio that Ice Universe tipped is reiterated again by saying that the "overall vertical length is reduced," which makes sense if we are going from a taller and narrower aspect to a shorter and wider one. In fact, tipster Lanzuk also confirmed the exact display size and thickness of the S22 and S22+ a few days ago:

  • Galaxy S22 display, size, and battery specs: 6.1" display, 7.6mm thickness, 3700mAh battery
  • Galaxy S22 display, size, and battery specs: 6.5" display, 7.6mm thickness, 4500mAh battery

This is an overall reduction in numbers across the board - a slightly shorter display diagonal, thinner body (the S21 and S21+ are ~7.9mm), and a tad smaller batteries to fit the new dimensions with what the insiders say is the same weight as the S21 series. Don't let the smaller display diagonal fool you, as, thanks to the phones' widening and the slimmer bezels, they will have better screen-to-body ratio than their predecessors.

Last but not least, there will apparently be two new Galaxy S22 colors besides the shades that the S21 ships in, but it is not exactly clear if these will again be exclusives for those who order the phones from Samsung's own store site.

It's not the first time we are hearing that the Galaxy S22 will have shorter, wider bodies and displays, as well as slightly smaller batteries, too, but now we know why - a new aspect ratio and more elegant design awaits.

When we combine all the Galaxy S22, S22+, and S22 Ultra rumors, the new handsets are shaping up to be enough of an upgrade to make the main upgrade target market - S20 model owners - to make the jump. 

The S22 models will look better, have newer camera sensors, and faster Snapdragon/Exynos processors. Heck, some of them may even ship with an AMD-designed graphics subsystem, so we can't wait for more info about Samsung's upcoming flagships to trickle down the rumor creek. Do you like what you heard about the S22 series so far?

