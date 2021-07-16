Xiaomi overtakes Apple in global market share for Q2 2021, it is second after Samsung

Xiaomi surpasses Apple in global smartphone market share and becomes second in the world after Samsung

Xiaomi takes second place in terms of market share, and it has managed to claim 17% of the global smartphone market. The company also scored a tremendous 83% growth from its shipments last year, meaning its business is rapidly growing.







Compared to Samsung, Xiaomi's phones are, on average, 40% cheaper, while compared to Apple, they are around 75% cheaper. In developing its high-end smartphones, the company faces tough competition in the names of Oppo and Vivo, which are using above-the-line marketing strategies to grow their market share.





Apple's market share is currently 14% with a 1% growth since last year. Oppo and Vivo both have 10% market share for Q2.



