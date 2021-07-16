Xiaomi overtakes Apple in global market share for Q2 2021, it is second after Samsung

Xiaomi overtakes Apple in global market share for Q2 2021, it is second after Samsung0
The report is still a preliminary one, but it marks important growth areas in the smartphone market. First off, global shipments of smartphones have risen 12% in this year's second quarter. The market share leader, Samsung, scores a 19% market share, while the second place no longer belongs to Apple.
Xiaomi takes second place in terms of market share, and it has managed to claim 17% of the global smartphone market. The company also scored a tremendous 83% growth from its shipments last year, meaning its business is rapidly growing.
Canalys Research Manager Ben Stanton said the China-based company's shipments have increased by a staggering 300% in Latin America, 150% in Africa, and 50% in Western Europe. He additionally stated that Xiaomi not only grows but is also evolving its business model. According to him, the company has to try and sell more premium devices, while the majority of its shipments are focused on the budget and midrange segments.
Compared to Samsung, Xiaomi's phones are, on average, 40% cheaper, while compared to Apple, they are around 75% cheaper. In developing its high-end smartphones, the company faces tough competition in the names of Oppo and Vivo, which are using above-the-line marketing strategies to grow their market share.
Keep in mind this report is still a preliminary one and the final results and numbers could change when the official report is released.