Samsung Android

Samsung may have started working on new Galaxy Note flagship

Anam Hamid
By
0
Samsung may have started working on new Galaxy Note flagship
Samsung may have already begun work on the Galaxy Note 20 successor, a tweet from venerated industry insider Ice Universe implies.

The leaker cites a source in the supply chain who has seen evidence of the existence of a new Galaxy Note device. Whether the new Note phone will be known as the Galaxy Note 21 or Note 22 remains to be seen.

The Galaxy Note 20 range was released last year and although Samsung has not explicitly said that the series is dead, some signs point to that possibility.

Earlier this year, a Samsung exec allegedly said that the company wouldn't release a Note flagship in 2021 because it would be difficult to release multiple flagship phones with S Pen compatibility "within a year." The global chip shortage may also have played a part.

The Galaxy S21 Ultra and the Galaxy Z Fold 3 are the tech titan's first non-Note phones to support a stylus.

Does a Galaxy Note 21 mean no Galaxy S22?


YouTuber Jimmy Is Promo also chimed in saying the series was never canceled. He adds that Samsung will alternate Galaxy S and Note series releases every year, something that fans have also demanded.

Samsung's Koh Dong-jin had earlier said that the Note series would be back in 2022. The launch timeframe could change though.

A while back, it was reported that Samsung has not renewed the trademark for the Galaxy Note. Dutch outlet Let's Go Digital does not see it as a sign of cancellation as the related trademark registrations are valid until April 2023.

For now, it's hard to say anything with certainty about the fate of the Note line. Although Samsung appears to be prioritizing foldable phones and its latest Galaxy Z handsets are off to a good start, conventional smartphones still account for the greater part of smartphone sales, and its de facto flagship, the Galaxy S21 series, is reportedly performing poorly.

Related phones

Samsung Galaxy Note 21 specs
Samsung Galaxy Note 21 specs
  • Display 6.8 inches
  • Camera (Triple camera)
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
  • OS Android 11

