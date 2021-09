Samsung fails to renew 'Galaxy Note' trademark in South Korea

The Galaxy Note trademark hasn't been renewed

Ultimately, only time will tell what Samsung has in the pipeline for the Galaxy Note series. But considering the recent addition of S Pen to the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy S21 Ultra , as well as the positive reception that the Fold 3 and Flip 3 received last month, it's hard to imagine why the brand would ever create a new Galaxy Note phone again.

Samsung secure its position as the world’s largest smartphone manufacturer with devices under several lineups including Galaxy S and Galaxy Note. But when it came to renewing those trademarks recently, it skipped one. reports that Samsung renewed most of its smartphone trademarks at the end of August in South Korea. The move is designed to ensure that Samsung can keep using its most recognizable branding on future devices.The names that successfully made it onto the trademark renewal list were as follows: Galaxy M, Galaxy A, Galaxy S, and Galaxy Z. Unfortunately, the Galaxy Note-series trademark wasn’t renewed in South Korea last month.Samsung famously killed off the Galaxy Note series this year, in part because of the global chipset shortage and in part because of its desire to focus on newer foldable Galaxy Z-series devices, which have proven to be an instant success.The decision not to renew the Galaxy Note trademark could be a simple coincidence, but it might also hint at Samsung’s long-term plans for the once popular S Pen-bearing smartphone lineup, or lack thereof.