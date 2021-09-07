Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Galaxy S21 with Unlimited plan at $33/mo

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Galaxy S21 with Unlimited plan at $33/mo

 View
Samsung Android

Samsung fails to renew 'Galaxy Note' trademark in South Korea

Joshua Swingle
By @joshuaswingle
0
Samsung fails to renew 'Galaxy Note' trademark in South Korea
Samsung secure its position as the world’s largest smartphone manufacturer with devices under several lineups including Galaxy S and Galaxy Note. But when it came to renewing those trademarks recently, it skipped one.

The Galaxy Note trademark hasn't been renewed


GalaxyClub reports that Samsung renewed most of its smartphone trademarks at the end of August in South Korea. The move is designed to ensure that Samsung can keep using its most recognizable branding on future devices.

The names that successfully made it onto the trademark renewal list were as follows: Galaxy M, Galaxy A, Galaxy S, and Galaxy Z. Unfortunately, the Galaxy Note-series trademark wasn’t renewed in South Korea last month.

Samsung famously killed off the Galaxy Note series this year, in part because of the global chipset shortage and in part because of its desire to focus on newer foldable Galaxy Z-series devices, which have proven to be an instant success.

The decision not to renew the Galaxy Note trademark could be a simple coincidence, but it might also hint at Samsung’s long-term plans for the once popular S Pen-bearing smartphone lineup, or lack thereof.

Ultimately, only time will tell what Samsung has in the pipeline for the Galaxy Note series. But considering the recent addition of S Pen to the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy S21 Ultra, as well as the positive reception that the Fold 3 and Flip 3 received last month, it’s hard to imagine why the brand would ever create a new Galaxy Note phone again.

After all, the built-in S Pen complicates the manufacturing process and drives up costs. Recent Galaxy Note devices have proven less popular than rival flagship products too, so sales are lower.

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest News

UK carrier teases iPhone 13 announcement, tips pre-order date
by Joshua Swingle,  0
UK carrier teases iPhone 13 announcement, tips pre-order date
7 years of Android updates and iPhone repairs? If Germany gets its way...
by Daniel Petrov,  1
7 years of Android updates and iPhone repairs? If Germany gets its way...
Fossil Gen 5 smartwatches get stripped of more than half of its watch faces
by Aleksandar Anastasov,  0
Fossil Gen 5 smartwatches get stripped of more than half of its watch faces
The best wired headphones you can buy – updated September 2021
by Radoslav Minkov,  0
The best wired headphones you can buy – updated September 2021
Billions of Android devices have been exposed to hacks through Bluetooth
by Doroteya Borisova,  0
Billions of Android devices have been exposed to hacks through Bluetooth
MediaTek now accounts for almost half of chipset shipments, as Qualcomm suffers yet another decline
by Iskren Gaidarov,  0
MediaTek now accounts for almost half of chipset shipments, as Qualcomm suffers yet another decline
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless