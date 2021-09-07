Samsung fails to renew 'Galaxy Note' trademark in South Korea

Samsung fails to renew 'Galaxy Note' trademark in South Korea0
The Galaxy Note trademark hasn't been renewed
GalaxyClub reports that Samsung renewed most of its smartphone trademarks at the end of August in South Korea. The move is designed to ensure that Samsung can keep using its most recognizable branding on future devices.
Samsung famously killed off the Galaxy Note series this year, in part because of the global chipset shortage and in part because of its desire to focus on newer foldable Galaxy Z-series devices, which have proven to be an instant success.
Ultimately, only time will tell what Samsung has in the pipeline for the Galaxy Note series. But considering the recent addition of S Pen to the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy S21 Ultra, as well as the positive reception that the Fold 3 and Flip 3 received last month, it’s hard to imagine why the brand would ever create a new Galaxy Note phone again.
After all, the built-in S Pen complicates the manufacturing process and drives up costs. Recent Galaxy Note devices have proven less popular than rival flagship products too, so sales are lower.
