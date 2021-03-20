Samsung Galaxy Note series will be back next year



That's according to a report from South Korea's Yonhap News Agency That's according to a report from South Korea's. Per the news service, Samsung's IT and mobile communications boss Koh Dong-jin, who is known in the West as DJ Koh, has said that the company is skipping the release of a new Note handset this year because it would be difficult to release two flagship models with S Pen support "within a year."



Barron's writes that the global chip shortage is also behind the delay. The chip crunch poses serious challenges for the company and it may also impact the production of low- and mid-tier phones.



Koh says that the Note series will be back next year, but adds that its launch timeframe may change. The company usually releases Note phones in the third quarter.



Scaling up the production of foldable handsets also remains a challenge and the company is currently trying to expand capacity.









On the surface, it appears that Samsung is taking a gamble this year to see if an S Pen-touting Z Fold could absorb Note series users. If the bet fails, it can always resume the Note range.



