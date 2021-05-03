Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

 View

Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

 View
Samsung Software updates Tizen Wearables

Samsung Galaxy smartwatches updated with more improvements to Wi-Fi, messaging

Cosmin Vasile
By Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
May 03, 2021, 2:09 AM
Samsung Galaxy smartwatches updated with more improvements to Wi-Fi, messaging
Samsung has been slowly and steadily improving the software on its lineup of smartwatches. If you've bought one of Samsung's smartwatch, you'll be getting another of those updates the improves various aspects of the wearable devices.

We believe the latest update is now rolling out to many Samsung smartwatches, including the Gear S3, Gear Sport, Galaxy Watch 3, Galaxy Watch Active 2, and Galaxy Watch, but some of the changes might be different.

We know for sure that the Gear S3 and Gear Sport are getting improved Wi-Fi stability (via TizenHelp), while the other three Samsung smartwatches benefit from improved messaging app stability and improved system stability and reliability, in addition to better Wi-Fi stability (via IoTGadgets).

On paper, these changes might not mean much, but more often than not these updates also address bugs or add small tweaks that further improve user experience. If you own one of these smartwatches, we strongly recommend installing the update as soon as you get it.

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
iPad Pro 2021 price, preorder, best deals
Popular stories
EU: Apple is in breach of competition law; could be fined up to $27 billion
Popular stories
Huawei's market share in China has halved in under a year
Popular stories
Apple itself leaks the apparent release date for the new 5G iPad Pro (2021) models

Popular stories

Popular stories
T-Mobile to retire Wi-Fi Calling on select devices come May 31
Popular stories
Google presumably testing UWB tech on the Pixel 6
Popular stories
AT&T's hot new 5G plan destroys T-Mobile's best alternative... for a change
Popular stories
Here's why Apple iPhone users need to install Signal even if they don't use it
Popular stories
Motorola officially unveils the affordable Moto G20
Popular stories
Scary new Android malware targets millions of users; here's how to keep your data safe

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless