Samsung Galaxy F22 is here to impress us with its huge 6,000 mAh battery

Samsung Galaxy F22 is here to impress us with its huge 6,000 mAh battery0
Obviously, the main difference between the two phones is the battery. Samsung Galaxy F22 is powered by a massive 6,000 battery that features 25W fast charging support (15W inbox charger). Another selling point of the phone could be the 6.4-inch HD+ Super AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate.
Samsung Galaxy F22 will be available in India via Flipkart for as low as 12,500 INR, which is about $170. Pre-orders are already open and customers who purchase it ahead of its July 13 market release will get a 1,000 INR (around $15) discount.