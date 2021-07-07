$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

View

$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

View
Samsung Android

Samsung Galaxy F22 is here to impress us with its huge 6,000 mAh battery

Cosmin Vasile
By @cosminvasile
0
Samsung Galaxy F22 is here to impress us with its huge 6,000 mAh battery
Samsung has finally taken the wraps off the long-rumored Galaxy F22, a mid-range Android smartphone with a humongous battery. As expected, this is a slightly different version of the Galaxy A22, a phone recently released on the market.

Obviously, the main difference between the two phones is the battery. Samsung Galaxy F22 is powered by a massive 6,000 battery that features 25W fast charging support (15W inbox charger). Another selling point of the phone could be the 6.4-inch HD+ Super AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate.

On the inside, the Galaxy F22 packs an octa-core MediaTek Helio G80 processor, either 4/64GB RAM or 6/128GB RAM. The phone comes with a no less impressive quad-camera setup (48MP+8MP+2MP+2MP) and a stellar price.

Samsung Galaxy F22 will be available in India via Flipkart for as low as 12,500 INR, which is about $170. Pre-orders are already open and customers who purchase it ahead of its July 13 market release will get a 1,000 INR (around $15) discount.

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

Related phones

Galaxy A22
Samsung Galaxy A22 View Full specs
$330 eBay
  • Display 6.4 inches 1600 x 720 pixels
  • Camera 48 MP (Quad camera) 13 MP front
  • Hardware MediaTek Helio G80 4GB RAM
  • Storage 64GB, microSDXC
  • OS Android 11

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest News

T-Mobile's Galaxy S21 series getting camera fixes in latest update
by Cosmin Vasile,  0
T-Mobile's Galaxy S21 series getting camera fixes in latest update
Oppo may enter the gaming smartphone market, new device spotted
by Cosmin Vasile,  0
Oppo may enter the gaming smartphone market, new device spotted
Google Play Store app updated with Wear OS 3.0 UI for some users
by Cosmin Vasile,  0
Google Play Store app updated with Wear OS 3.0 UI for some users
Apple, Samsung suppliers in Vietnam have sleepovers to prevent COVID-19 from cutting production
by Alan Friedman,  0
Apple, Samsung suppliers in Vietnam have sleepovers to prevent COVID-19 from cutting production
Android 11-based One UI 3.1 rolling out to the Samsung Galaxy A20s
by Cosmin Vasile,  0
Android 11-based One UI 3.1 rolling out to the Samsung Galaxy A20s
Samsung certified refurbished Galaxy S20 phones now available for as low as $250
by Anam Hamid,  1
Samsung certified refurbished Galaxy S20 phones now available for as low as $250
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless