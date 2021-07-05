$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

Samsung Android

Samsung Galaxy M32 arrives in Europe, packs a "smaller" battery

Cosmin Vasile
By @cosminvasile
0
Samsung Galaxy M32 arrives in Europe, packs a "smaller" battery
The Galaxy M32 made its debut in India last month as an affordable smartphone with a massive 6,000 mAh battery. Although the phone was specifically designed for the Indian market, Samsung will expand its availability to other countries come next week.

The South Korean giant announced today that a modified version of the Galaxy M32 launched in India will be available in Europe starting mid-July. No price has been revealed yet, but we'll be keeping a close eye on this one and will update the story once we have more details.

As far as the specs go, the European version of Galaxy M32 comes with a “smaller” 5,000 mAh battery. While a 5,000 mAh battery is certainly smaller than a 6,000 mAh one, in the grand scheme of things, both can be filed under the “huge” category, so there's really no downside here.

Apart from that, it looks like both models are quite similar, although we have yet to learn what kind of chipset Samsung packed inside the European model. As some of you may already know, the Indian variant is equipped with a MediaTek Helio G80 processor, coupled with 4/6GB RAM and 64/128GB storage.

At least we know they both feature the same quad-camera setup (64MP+8MP+2MP+2MP) and the same 6.4-inch Super AMOLED Infinity-U display that features a 90Hz refresh rate. The Galaxy M32 sells in India for as low as $200, but the price in Europe is expected to be slightly higher, even though the phone is powered by a smaller battery.

