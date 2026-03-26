Samsung is expanding the One UI 8.5 Beta to the Galaxy S24, the Galaxy Z Fold 6, and other devices
The One UI 8.5 Beta program is being rolled out to a significant number of additional Samsung Galaxy devices.
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Your Samsung Galaxy S24 is about to become a new phone. | Image by PhoneArena
Samsung is bringing the One UI 8.5 Beta to more of its devices today, though the rollout is limited to certain regions for now. Notably, the Galaxy S24 series and the Galaxy Z Fold 6 are getting the upgrade alongside a significant number of other products from the company to catch up to the Galaxy S26 phones.
The One UI 8.5 Beta program is being opened up for the following Samsung devices:
Users with any of the aforementioned devices can sign up for the One UI 8.5 Beta program via the Samsung Members app. The Beta program is being rolled out in a select few markets for now, including the U.S., the U.K., Korea, and India.
With One UI 8.5, Bixby becomes a whole lot smarter. The digital assistant will now be a much more natural-sounding conversationalist, understanding your questions better and providing easier-to-digest answers while also being able to locate a setting or a feature that you have asked for.
Speaking of AI, you can now edit images continuously without having to save different AI-generated results. This way you can keep perfecting your image until you get the desired result. Sharing files from the My Files app has also been made a lot more seamless between different Galaxy devices.
The clock and accompanying widgets on the home screen now arrange themselves around photos of people or pets that you have set as the background. Speaking of which, you can now also customize the clock font further to your liking. The alarm can now also show an appropriate background based on the current weather when it goes off.
There are many smaller quality-of-life improvements as well, including the following:
It’s worth keeping in mind that some of these features might differ or be missing across the myriad of devices that are now eligible for the One UI 8.5 Beta program.
One UI 8.5 is bringing a lot to the table, so there’s really no reason for you not to enroll in the Beta program unless you’re very opposed to opting into Beta versions of operating systems.
The update, at least for the Galaxy S24 series, is a 4.1 GB download. Just go into the Samsung Members app mentioned above and head into “Software update” in the settings. From there, tap “Download and Install” and then “Install now” if the Beta version appears for you.
If the One UI 8.5 Beta doesn’t show up, just give it some time. Samsung is sure to roll it out in your region next month.
One UI 8.5 Beta for more Samsung phones
Samsung is bringing the One UI 8.5 Beta to the Galaxy S24 series. | Image by PhoneArena
The One UI 8.5 Beta program is being opened up for the following Samsung devices:
- The Galaxy S24 series
- Galaxy Z Flip 6 and the Galaxy Z Fold 6
- The Galaxy S25 FE
- The Galaxy S24 FE
- And the Galaxy Tab S11
Users with any of the aforementioned devices can sign up for the One UI 8.5 Beta program via the Samsung Members app. The Beta program is being rolled out in a select few markets for now, including the U.S., the U.K., Korea, and India.
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Samsung has also said that the One UI 8.5 Beta will be extended to more Galaxy devices in April.
What can you expect?
For starters, your Galaxy Z Fold 6 is going to feel like a new phone. | Image by PhoneArena
With One UI 8.5, Bixby becomes a whole lot smarter. The digital assistant will now be a much more natural-sounding conversationalist, understanding your questions better and providing easier-to-digest answers while also being able to locate a setting or a feature that you have asked for.
Speaking of AI, you can now edit images continuously without having to save different AI-generated results. This way you can keep perfecting your image until you get the desired result. Sharing files from the My Files app has also been made a lot more seamless between different Galaxy devices.
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You can now set a shortcut on the home screen to cast your phone screen contents to an external display. Quick Share can be configured to only accept incoming files from devices that are signed into one of your own accounts. It can also now recognize people in a photo and suggest sharing said photo with those people automatically.
Are you comfortable with the idea of AI always scanning your photos?
The clock and accompanying widgets on the home screen now arrange themselves around photos of people or pets that you have set as the background. Speaking of which, you can now also customize the clock font further to your liking. The alarm can now also show an appropriate background based on the current weather when it goes off.
There are many smaller quality-of-life improvements as well, including the following:
- The Quick Panel is now much more customizable
- Partial screen recording to save yourself the hassle of editing
- An improved Power Saving mode for longer battery life
- Better weekly reports for tracking your health
- A time zone comparison slider in the Clock app
- Better features for Auracast
- It is now easier to access your conversation history with Bixby
- Redesigned UI elements that give off a more glass-inspired feel
It’s worth keeping in mind that some of these features might differ or be missing across the myriad of devices that are now eligible for the One UI 8.5 Beta program.
Get your Galaxy phones ready
One UI 8.5 is bringing a lot to the table, so there’s really no reason for you not to enroll in the Beta program unless you’re very opposed to opting into Beta versions of operating systems.
The update, at least for the Galaxy S24 series, is a 4.1 GB download. Just go into the Samsung Members app mentioned above and head into “Software update” in the settings. From there, tap “Download and Install” and then “Install now” if the Beta version appears for you.
If the One UI 8.5 Beta doesn’t show up, just give it some time. Samsung is sure to roll it out in your region next month.
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