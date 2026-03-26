Galaxy S26 Ultra: save up to $720 now!

Samsung is expanding the One UI 8.5 Beta to the Galaxy S24, the Galaxy Z Fold 6, and other devices

The One UI 8.5 Beta program is being rolled out to a significant number of additional Samsung Galaxy devices.

0comments
By
Add as a preferred source on Google
Samsung Software updates Galaxy S Series Galaxy Z Series Galaxy Tab One UI
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Samsung Galaxy S24 upright
Your Samsung Galaxy S24 is about to become a new phone. | Image by PhoneArena
Samsung is bringing the One UI 8.5 Beta to more of its devices today, though the rollout is limited to certain regions for now. Notably, the Galaxy S24 series and the Galaxy Z Fold 6 are getting the upgrade alongside a significant number of other products from the company to catch up to the Galaxy S26 phones.

The Galaxy S26 Ultra is now available for up to $720 off

$579 99
$1299 99
$720 off (55%)
The Galaxy S26 Ultra has been announced, bringing a Privacy Screen feature, insanely fast processor, and multiple Galaxy AI enhancements. Right now, you can save up to $720 at the Samsung Store with eligible trade-ins. You also get 15% off the Buds 4 series with your purchase. Alternatively, you can get $150 credit for add-ons, no trade-in required.
Buy at Samsung

The Galaxy S26+ is now available for up to $480 off

$619 99
$1099 99
$480 off (44%)
The Galaxy S26+ is here, bringing improved software and a more powerful processor. The device can now be yours for up to $480 off with eligible device trade-ins. Users also get 15% off the Buds 4 series with their purchase. The official store gives you a $150 credit for add-ons without trade-ins.
Buy at Samsung

Galaxy S26 is now available for up to $380 off

$519 99
$899 99
$380 off (42%)
The Galaxy S26 is currently available at the Samsung Store with an exciting trade-in discount. Right now, you can buy the model with a $380 maximum price cut. Samsung also gives you 15% off the Galaxy Buds 4 or the Buds 4 Pro with your smartphone purchase.
Buy at Samsung


One UI 8.5 Beta for more Samsung phones



The One UI 8.5 Beta program is being opened up for the following Samsung devices:


Users with any of the aforementioned devices can sign up for the One UI 8.5 Beta program via the Samsung Members app. The Beta program is being rolled out in a select few markets for now, including the U.S., the U.K., Korea, and India.

Recommended For You

Samsung has also said that the One UI 8.5 Beta will be extended to more Galaxy devices in April.

What can you expect?




With One UI 8.5, Bixby becomes a whole lot smarter. The digital assistant will now be a much more natural-sounding conversationalist, understanding your questions better and providing easier-to-digest answers while also being able to locate a setting or a feature that you have asked for.

Speaking of AI, you can now edit images continuously without having to save different AI-generated results. This way you can keep perfecting your image until you get the desired result. Sharing files from the My Files app has also been made a lot more seamless between different Galaxy devices.

Recommended For You

You can now set a shortcut on the home screen to cast your phone screen contents to an external display. Quick Share can be configured to only accept incoming files from devices that are signed into one of your own accounts. It can also now recognize people in a photo and suggest sharing said photo with those people automatically.

Are you comfortable with the idea of AI always scanning your photos?
2 Votes


The clock and accompanying widgets on the home screen now arrange themselves around photos of people or pets that you have set as the background. Speaking of which, you can now also customize the clock font further to your liking. The alarm can now also show an appropriate background based on the current weather when it goes off.

There are many smaller quality-of-life improvements as well, including the following:

  • The Quick Panel is now much more customizable
  • Partial screen recording to save yourself the hassle of editing
  • An improved Power Saving mode for longer battery life
  • Better weekly reports for tracking your health
  • A time zone comparison slider in the Clock app
  • Better features for Auracast
  • It is now easier to access your conversation history with Bixby
  • Redesigned UI elements that give off a more glass-inspired feel

It’s worth keeping in mind that some of these features might differ or be missing across the myriad of devices that are now eligible for the One UI 8.5 Beta program.

Get your Galaxy phones ready


One UI 8.5 is bringing a lot to the table, so there’s really no reason for you not to enroll in the Beta program unless you’re very opposed to opting into Beta versions of operating systems.

The update, at least for the Galaxy S24 series, is a 4.1 GB download. Just go into the Samsung Members app mentioned above and head into “Software update” in the settings. From there, tap “Download and Install” and then “Install now” if the Beta version appears for you.

If the One UI 8.5 Beta doesn’t show up, just give it some time. Samsung is sure to roll it out in your region next month.

$5/mo off for 5 years on Visible premium plans

$30 /mo
$35
$5 off (14%)
New members get $5/mo off the $35/mo Visible+ plan or $5/mo off the $45/mo Visible+ Pro plan for the first 60 months when they port-in from an eligible carrier. Use code 5OFF5 at checkout to save up to $300.
Buy at Visible
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/350-200/Abdullah.webp
Abdullah Asim Senior News Writer
Abdullah loves smartphones, Virtual Reality, and audio gear. Though he covers a wide range of news his favorite is always when he gets to talk about the newest VR venture or when Apple sets the industry ablaze with another phenomenal release.
Read the latest from Abdullah Asim

Recommended For You

COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

Dual Sim Whatsapp Iphone

by menooch18 • 2

Disassociated Phone - Unable to Login to T-Life

by glamothe • 6

My Tattoo Sleeve vs Smartwatches: 1–0 (Guess Who’s Winning)

by Tsvetomir.T • 11
Discover more from the community
Explore Related Devices

Popular stories

Samsung forced to compensate some Galaxy S22 owners after throttling the flagship line in secret
Samsung forced to compensate some Galaxy S22 owners after throttling the flagship line in secret
Two new features are officially announced today for the Google Messages app
Two new features are officially announced today for the Google Messages app
Sorry Google, but Messages still has a long way to go to become the Android texting king
Sorry Google, but Messages still has a long way to go to become the Android texting king
The Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Wide Fold will apparently leave the Z Fold 7 in the dust in one key area
The Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Wide Fold will apparently leave the Z Fold 7 in the dust in one key area
OnePlus is giving away $204 in freebies with its best budget tablet, the Pad Go 2
OnePlus is giving away $204 in freebies with its best budget tablet, the Pad Go 2
One of your favorite Galaxy Ultra features will not be making a comeback on the S27
One of your favorite Galaxy Ultra features will not be making a comeback on the S27

Latest News

Verizon nudging low-paying customers to cough up more
Verizon nudging low-paying customers to cough up more
Don't miss out on this limited-time Google Pixel Watch 4 promo
Don't miss out on this limited-time Google Pixel Watch 4 promo
New report highlights Motorola's incredible 2025 growth in North American foldable sales
New report highlights Motorola's incredible 2025 growth in North American foldable sales
Samsung is expanding the One UI 8.5 Beta to the Galaxy S24, the Galaxy Z Fold 6, and other devices
Samsung is expanding the One UI 8.5 Beta to the Galaxy S24, the Galaxy Z Fold 6, and other devices
The Razr (2025) just stole the show at Amazon's Spring Sale
The Razr (2025) just stole the show at Amazon's Spring Sale
Amazon's Spring Sale makes the Pixel 10 Pro Fold my top foldable pick
Amazon's Spring Sale makes the Pixel 10 Pro Fold my top foldable pick
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless