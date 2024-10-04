Rumored iPhone 17 Air / Slim to feature new OLED display technology
Design render of the rumored iPhone 17 Air or Slim. | Image credit — FPT
A Taiwanese company called Novatek has announced that it will begin production of a new OLED display featuring a new technology called touch and display driver integration (TDDI). This new display technology has been rumored to be featured in next year's iPhone 17.
According to a new report, Novatek's new TDDI displays will start production in the second quarter of 2025, and Apple is expected to be one of Novatek's first customers. The new TDDI tech could enable next year's Apple devices to have thinner OLED displays. This is because the touch and display layers are integrated, which could point to the future of the much-rumored iPhone 17 Air, which we've also seen referred to as the iPhone 17 Slim.
Apple iPhone Air render based on design rumors | Image credit — FPT
However, it is not clear if Apple will adopt the technology from Novatek. DigiTimes speculates that Apple might test the new display on some other products, including future iPads and Apple Watch models. It's also possible that Apple might be using the thinner display on the rumored iPhone Flip or a potentially folding iPad.
For now, the only other rumors we've seen regarding the iPhone 17 Air/Slim and its potential display is that this new thinner model might replace the Plus and have a similarly large display at 6.6 inches. It could feature a smaller hole and pill-shaped cutout for the Dynamic Island.
If the tech makes its way onto the mainline iPhone 17 series, it may join a potential 120Hz ProMotion display, which is supposed to be a LTPO OLED panel. Instant Digital, a leaker on Weibo, claimed that the iPhone 17 will get a "super-hard AR (anti-reflective) layer" to make it more scratch-resistant.
It is exciting to see how this new technology develops and what it could mean for the future of mobile displays. If Apple adopts this technology, it could lead to even thinner and more durable iPhones.
As a techie and consumer, I am always interested in seeing new technologies emerge. I think that this new OLED display technology has the potential to revolutionize the mobile industry. I am excited to see how Apple and other companies adopt this technology in their products.
