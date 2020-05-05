Leaked renders show Lenovo Legion gaming phone’s side pop-up camera
Now, Lenovo has already kind of confirmed a few specifications, such as the top of the line Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset and 90W fast charging.
The Lenovo Legion gaming handset will likely ship with gamepads and wireless earbuds
The phone will apparently offer battery capacity of 5000mAh and with the fast wired charging solution, it will be possible to replenish it completely in just 30 minutes.
The marketing clips also mention the phone’s cooling system, implying that it will be able to power through long gaming sessions. They also show the handset’s two speakers which will supposedly deliver stereo sound.
The phone is also confirmed to have two USB Type-C ports so that users can continue to hold it horizontally during gameplay while it is being charged.
Speaking of horizontal, Lenovo kind of seems convinced that this will be the default orientation in which the phone will be used.
This is a notch-less phone and since the under-display camera technology is not quite there yet, it’s hardly surprising that Lenovo has opted for an elevating shooter for its gaming handset.
What makes it stand out from other pop-up camera phones is the placement of the motor. It is on the right side of the phone, and it seems a little out of place. It could be that this location will help with live streaming.
The phone sadly doesn’t seem to have the 3.5mm headphone jack, but then this is expected of a 2020 flagship. The dual cameras at the back sit flushed with the body, which sounds like an ergonomic solution for a gaming-centric device.
The rear camera system will reportedly have a 64MP primary sensor and a 16MP wide-angle module. The selfie camera will likely be 20MP.
The phone is tipped to feature UFS 3.0 internal storage, LPDDR5 RAM and a 144Hz display with a 270Hz touch sampling rate. Although it will ship with Android 10 with the company’s ZUI 12 on top, the software will likely be marketed as Legion OS.