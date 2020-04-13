Lenovo teasing 90W fast charging in upcoming gaming phone

We like our mobile screens big and bright and our devices as fast as possible, but at the end of the day, battery life turns out to be equally important. Packing a big battery makes a difference, of course, and we saw flagship devices increasing the battery size significantly in the past few years. However, a big battery also means longer charging times. That's why most manufacturers take fast charging very seriously. No one likes to be hooked to the charging cable for hours. We were wowed by the 65W charging speeds of the Find X2 Pro, but now it seems there's another big player in town.
Lenovo posted an interesting teaser on the Chinese social network Weibo
, hinting at a monstrous 90W fast-charging technology in its next gaming smartphone. Rumors of this gaming device have been circulating the web in the past weeks. According to a leak from Indian site Pricebaba.com, the phone flies under the Legion flag and packs a generous 5050mAh battery along with a Snapdragon 865 chipset. There are even some renders of the device, but all this info belongs to the rumor mill section.
Image credit - Pricebaba.com
Still, judging by the comments from the company under the post on Weibo, it seems that Lenovo may actually bring this 90W charging technology to mobile. If the information turns accurate, the Lenovo Legion gaming phone may become the fastest-charging phone out there. Of course, charging times depend on battery capacity too. We tested several fast charging phones
before and found out that the 45W charger of the Samsung Galaxy S20
Ultra can top its 5000mAh battery in just about an hour.
Now, doubling the charging power doesn't necessarily shed off half of the charging time, but we can expect the Lenovo Legion phone to get from 0 to 100% charge in around half an hour. We've reached out to Lenovo for comment and will keep you updated.
