Motorola is clearing shelves with its latest Razr+ (2024), letting you save up to $530
The phone is a no-brainer at this price and even comes with a free Moto Tag. Don't miss out!
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foldable phones I’m truly in love with are actually those with a clamshell design, like Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip series and Motorola’s Razr models. That’s why I just couldn’t resist covering Motorola’s offer on its Razr+ (2024) the moment I stumbled upon it during my hunt for unmissable deals today.While I consider myself a foldable fan, the
In addition, it lets you save an extra $100 with a trade-in. The tech giant even claims it offers this discount with most trade-ins, meaning you have a high chance to save an additional $100 by trading in your old phone with Motorola. To top this off, you can score a free Moto Tag, so that you’ll never lose your home keys or car keys. And that adds extra savings of about $30.
In addition, the phone rocks a beautiful 6.9-inch inner screen with a 2640 x 1080 resolution and support for HDR content, allowing it to deliver pleasant visuals whether you’re browsing your Instagram feed or streaming YouTube videos. Speaking of browsing, it supports a silky-smooth 165Hz refresh rate, making everything feel fast and responsive, all while its 3,000 nits of peak brightness lets you see clearly even in direct sunlight.
As for cameras and battery life, well, it ticks these boxes, too. Its 50MP main snapper and 32MP unit for selfies capture detailed photos with vibrant colors. Meanwhile, its 4,000mAh battery may be small by today's standards, but it can keep the lights on throughout the whole day without any top-ups.
But how can someone see this deal and not be compelled to cover it in a dedicated post? Motorola has slashed not $100, not even $200, but a whopping $400 off the price of its former foldable flagship, plunging it to only $599.99.
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In addition, it lets you save an extra $100 with a trade-in. The tech giant even claims it offers this discount with most trade-ins, meaning you have a high chance to save an additional $100 by trading in your old phone with Motorola. To top this off, you can score a free Moto Tag, so that you’ll never lose your home keys or car keys. And that adds extra savings of about $30.
Now, I agree that the main reason why Motorola lets you save up to $530 on its Razr+ (2024) is mainly because this is an old phone and it's trying to clean its shelves of it. But that’s not necessarily a bad thing. Sure, this is an older model, but its Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chip, complemented by 12GB of RAM, still packs a punch and can handle most tasks and apps with ease.
In addition, the phone rocks a beautiful 6.9-inch inner screen with a 2640 x 1080 resolution and support for HDR content, allowing it to deliver pleasant visuals whether you’re browsing your Instagram feed or streaming YouTube videos. Speaking of browsing, it supports a silky-smooth 165Hz refresh rate, making everything feel fast and responsive, all while its 3,000 nits of peak brightness lets you see clearly even in direct sunlight.
As for cameras and battery life, well, it ticks these boxes, too. Its 50MP main snapper and 32MP unit for selfies capture detailed photos with vibrant colors. Meanwhile, its 4,000mAh battery may be small by today's standards, but it can keep the lights on throughout the whole day without any top-ups.
So, yeah! I think the Razr+ (2024) is absolutely still worth getting, especially now that it can be yours at a no-brainer price. That’s why I urge you to act fast and save now while the deal is still available at the official store.
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