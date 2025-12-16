Galaxy S26 Ultra: save up to $720 now!

Motorola is clearing shelves with its latest Razr+ (2024), letting you save up to $530

The phone is a no-brainer at this price and even comes with a free Moto Tag. Don't miss out!

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A close-up of the Razr+ (2024).
       View now at Motorola  
While I consider myself a foldable fan, the foldable phones I’m truly in love with are actually those with a clamshell design, like Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip series and Motorola’s Razr models. That’s why I just couldn’t resist covering Motorola’s offer on its Razr+ (2024) the moment I stumbled upon it during my hunt for unmissable deals today.

But how can someone see this deal and not be compelled to cover it in a dedicated post? Motorola has slashed not $100, not even $200, but a whopping $400 off the price of its former foldable flagship, plunging it to only $599.99.

Motorola Razr+ (2024): Save up to $500 off + gift

$499 99
$999 99
$500 off (50%)
Motorola is offering a massive $400 discount on its former flagship foldable, the Razr+ (2024). This lets you score one for just under $600. In addition, you can save an extra $100 with most trade-ins. To sweeten the deal, Motorola is also tossing in a free Moto Tag, saving you an additional $30. This is obviously an unmissable deal, so don't miss out—save today!
Buy at Motorola

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In addition, it lets you save an extra $100 with a trade-in. The tech giant even claims it offers this discount with most trade-ins, meaning you have a high chance to save an additional $100 by trading in your old phone with Motorola. To top this off, you can score a free Moto Tag, so that you’ll never lose your home keys or car keys. And that adds extra savings of about $30.

Now, I agree that the main reason why Motorola lets you save up to $530 on its Razr+ (2024) is mainly because this is an old phone and it's trying to clean its shelves of it. But that’s not necessarily a bad thing. Sure, this is an older model, but its Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chip, complemented by 12GB of RAM, still packs a punch and can handle most tasks and apps with ease.

In addition, the phone rocks a beautiful 6.9-inch inner screen with a 2640 x 1080 resolution and support for HDR content, allowing it to deliver pleasant visuals whether you’re browsing your Instagram feed or streaming YouTube videos. Speaking of browsing, it supports a silky-smooth 165Hz refresh rate, making everything feel fast and responsive, all while its 3,000 nits of peak brightness lets you see clearly even in direct sunlight.

As for cameras and battery life, well, it ticks these boxes, too. Its 50MP main snapper and 32MP unit for selfies capture detailed photos with vibrant colors. Meanwhile, its 4,000mAh battery may be small by today's standards, but it can keep the lights on throughout the whole day without any top-ups.

So, yeah! I think the Razr+ (2024) is absolutely still worth getting, especially now that it can be yours at a no-brainer price. That’s why I urge you to act fast and save now while the deal is still available at the official store.

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Preslav Mladenov Senior Deals Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.
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