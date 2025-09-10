Foldable beauty Razr+ (2025) is an absolute treat at its current price at the official store

Trade-in Razr+ (2025): Save up to $250 at Motorola! $749 99 $999 99 $250 off (25%) Save $150 on the Razr+ (2025) at the official store and score one for only $849.99. Trade in your old phone to save an additional $100. This is one of the best foldable phones on the market, offering solid performance, a gorgeous inner display, and good camera capabilities. Don't miss out! Buy at Motorola



"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!





Rediscover some of the most unique and memorable phones of the last two decades! " Iconic Phones " is a beautifully illustrated book that we've been working on for over a year - and it's coming out in just a couple short month!





Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips " is a must-have coffee table book for every phone lover out there. Covering the stories of more than 20 fan-favorite phones, it takes you on a memorable journey through the technological revolution that shaped our lives. Sign up now to secure an early discount price! LEARN MORE AND SIGN UP FOR EARLY BIRD DISCOUNTS HERE " is a must-have coffee table book for every phone lover out there. Covering the stories of more than 20 fan-favorite phones, it takes you on a memorable journey through the technological revolution that shaped our lives. Sign up now to secure an early discount price!