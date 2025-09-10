Foldable beauty Razr+ (2025) is an absolute treat at its current price at the official store
The phone delivers reliable performance and is a great pick for shoppers who don’t want to overspend on the Ultra model. Don’t miss out!
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
As we recently reported, Motorola is offering up to a massive $600 off its top-of-the-line Razr Ultra (2025) with 1TB of storage. But while this is truly an unmissable deal for shoppers who want an insane level of performance in a compact form factor, those who don’t need to rock an absolute powerhouse will surely go for the Razr+ (2025) instead.
Sure, our friend here may not be a flagship, but it punches well above its weight. Thanks to its Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset and 12GB of RAM, it handles demanding apps, multitasking, and even heavy games with ease. In addition, it captures stunning photos, thanks to its 50MP main camera and 32MP front-facing snapper. The pictures come out with vibrant colors and good dynamic range, without oversharpening. So, while it isn’t among the best camera phones out there, it still does a solid job.
All in all, the Razr+ (2025) checks all the right boxes and is a phenomenal deal at its current price at the official Motorola store. So, don’t wait around! Tap the offer button at the beginning of this article and score this bad boy at a bargain price now!
Motorola has an amazing deal on its jumbo-sized Razr, too, slashing $150 off its price. This lets you treat yourself to one for just under $849.99, instead of splurging around $1,000. Moreover, you could save an additional $100 by trading in your old phone, as the tech giant claims it offers such a discount with most trade-ins.
Sure, our friend here may not be a flagship, but it punches well above its weight. Thanks to its Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset and 12GB of RAM, it handles demanding apps, multitasking, and even heavy games with ease. In addition, it captures stunning photos, thanks to its 50MP main camera and 32MP front-facing snapper. The pictures come out with vibrant colors and good dynamic range, without oversharpening. So, while it isn’t among the best camera phones out there, it still does a solid job.
Meanwhile, its 6.9-inch AMOLED inner screen with a 2640 x 1080 resolution and HDR support lets you enjoy a pleasant viewing experience on the go. Plus, its clamshell foldable design means it’ll fit snugly in any pocket.
All in all, the Razr+ (2025) checks all the right boxes and is a phenomenal deal at its current price at the official Motorola store. So, don’t wait around! Tap the offer button at the beginning of this article and score this bad boy at a bargain price now!
"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!
Rediscover some of the most unique and memorable phones of the last two decades! "Iconic Phones" is a beautifully illustrated book that we've been working on for over a year - and it's coming out in just a couple short month!
"Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips" is a must-have coffee table book for every phone lover out there. Covering the stories of more than 20 fan-favorite phones, it takes you on a memorable journey through the technological revolution that shaped our lives. Sign up now to secure an early discount price!
LEARN MORE AND SIGN UP FOR EARLY BIRD DISCOUNTS HERE
Follow us on Google News
Latest Discussions
Explore Related Devices
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: