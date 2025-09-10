Play our new Daily Tech Word Puzzle

Foldable beauty Razr+ (2025) is an absolute treat at its current price at the official store

The phone delivers reliable performance and is a great pick for shoppers who don’t want to overspend on the Ultra model. Don’t miss out!

Motorola Deals
A close-up of the Razr+ (2025).
As we recently reported, Motorola is offering up to a massive $600 off its top-of-the-line Razr Ultra (2025) with 1TB of storage. But while this is truly an unmissable deal for shoppers who want an insane level of performance in a compact form factor, those who don’t need to rock an absolute powerhouse will surely go for the Razr+ (2025) instead.

Motorola has an amazing deal on its jumbo-sized Razr, too, slashing $150 off its price. This lets you treat yourself to one for just under $849.99, instead of splurging around $1,000. Moreover, you could save an additional $100 by trading in your old phone, as the tech giant claims it offers such a discount with most trade-ins.

Razr+ (2025): Save up to $250 at Motorola!

$749 99
$999 99
$250 off (25%)
Save $150 on the Razr+ (2025) at the official store and score one for only $849.99. Trade in your old phone to save an additional $100. This is one of the best foldable phones on the market, offering solid performance, a gorgeous inner display, and good camera capabilities. Don't miss out!
Buy at Motorola


Sure, our friend here may not be a flagship, but it punches well above its weight. Thanks to its Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset and 12GB of RAM, it handles demanding apps, multitasking, and even heavy games with ease. In addition, it captures stunning photos, thanks to its 50MP main camera and 32MP front-facing snapper. The pictures come out with vibrant colors and good dynamic range, without oversharpening. So, while it isn’t among the best camera phones out there, it still does a solid job.

Meanwhile, its 6.9-inch AMOLED inner screen with a 2640 x 1080 resolution and HDR support lets you enjoy a pleasant viewing experience on the go. Plus, its clamshell foldable design means it’ll fit snugly in any pocket.

All in all, the Razr+ (2025) checks all the right boxes and is a phenomenal deal at its current price at the official Motorola store. So, don’t wait around! Tap the offer button at the beginning of this article and score this bad boy at a bargain price now!

