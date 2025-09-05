Play our new Daily Tech Word Puzzle

The 1TB Razr Ultra (2025) is just toooo easy to recommend at up to $600 off

This is the best clamshell foldable on the market right now and is an absolute bargain at its current price at the official Motorola store.

By
0comments
Add as a preferred source on Google
Motorola Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
A close-up of the Razr Ultra (2025).
With the release of its Razr Ultra (2025), Motorola dethroned the Galaxy Z Flip 6 without breaking a sweat. But even after the announcement of the all-new Galaxy Z Flip 7, this monster of a clamshell foldable remains the best in its class. I know, I know! I’m as shocked as you are by that fact.

To be honest, I truly expected Samsung to release the fancy Galaxy Z Flip 7 with a more powerful chip, thus leveling the playing field. Alas, the tech giant chose a less powerful processor, leaving the Razr Ultra (2025) as the biggest bang for the buck a clamshell foldable fan can wish for.

So, if you’re in the market for the best clamshell foldable phone, the Razr Ultra (2025) is the one you should get. More precisely, its 1TB version should be on your radar. It’s currently selling for a whopping $400 off, allowing you to get this foldable powerhouse for only $1,099.99. To top it off, Motorola offers an extra $200 discount with most trade-ins. This means you have a high chance to score a total of $600 off if you trade in your old phone with Motorola.

Save up to $600 on the 1TB Razr Ultra (2025)!

$899 99
$1499 99
$600 off (40%)
Act fast and get the 1TB Razr Ultra (2025) for $400 off its price on Motorola.com. Trade in an eligible device to save an extra $200. This is one of the best foldable phones money can buy right now, so don't hesitate—save today!
Buy at Motorola


Sure, this isn’t a new promo, as Motorola has been offering it for a while now; however, this doesn’t mean it’s not worth grabbing. In fact, I’d pull the trigger in a heartbeat if I were in the market for a new phone.

I’m a foldable fan and currently a Razr (2024) user, and for me, the Razr Ultra (2025) just sounds like an unmissable deal at $600 off. Firstly, it’s powered by none other than Qualcomm’s top-of-the-line Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset and comes with 16GB of RAM, which allows it to handle absolutely anything you throw its way. Not bad for a phone that can easily fit in any pocket, right?

Now add a capable 50MP main camera that takes stunning photos with vibrant colors and a gorgeous 7.0-inch AMOLED inner display with a 2912x1224 resolution, HDR support, and a 165Hz refresh rate to the mix, and you get a phone that’s incredibly easy to recommend, especially when available at a discounted price. So, there’s only one thing left for me to tell you: don’t miss out!

The 1TB Razr Ultra (2025) is just toooo easy to recommend at up to $600 off

"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!


Rediscover some of the most unique and memorable phones of the last two decades! "Iconic Phones" is a beautifully illustrated book that we've been working on for over a year - and it's coming out in just a couple short month!

"Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips" is a must-have coffee table book for every phone lover out there. Covering the stories of more than 20 fan-favorite phones, it takes you on a memorable journey through the technological revolution that shaped our lives. Sign up now to secure an early discount price!

LEARN MORE AND SIGN UP FOR EARLY BIRD DISCOUNTS HERE

Score a Free iPhone 13

Switch to a 3-Month Total 5G Unlimited plan with Total Wireless


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Expired
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/314-200/Preslav-Mladenov.webp
Preslav Mladenov Senior Deals Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.
Read the latest from Preslav Mladenov
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

Apple iphone 17 pro max release date in usa

by aitechinof • 1

They lied.....

by Thisfonesuxs • 5

The State of Mobile Gaming

by TBomb • 8
Start Discussion View All
Explore Related Devices

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

Why some T-Mobile reps are asking customers to bring a penny with them when visiting the store
Why some T-Mobile reps are asking customers to bring a penny with them when visiting the store
Gboard for Android gets some nice new features
Gboard for Android gets some nice new features
Verizon is making amends for outage by offering compensation, but don't take first offer
Verizon is making amends for outage by offering compensation, but don't take first offer
Google Messages has one job, but it refuses to do it anymore for many users
Google Messages has one job, but it refuses to do it anymore for many users
The Galaxy Z Fold 7 paint chipping problem has but one solution – and it's already too late
The Galaxy Z Fold 7 paint chipping problem has but one solution – and it's already too late
Leaked iPhone 17 Pro Max component image might be reason enough for performance fanatics to upgrade
Leaked iPhone 17 Pro Max component image might be reason enough for performance fanatics to upgrade

Latest News

Here's how the rounded Galaxy S26 Ultra will look next to the boxier Galaxy S25 Ultra
Here's how the rounded Galaxy S26 Ultra will look next to the boxier Galaxy S25 Ultra
T-Mobile expects this transaction to work out better than first thought
T-Mobile expects this transaction to work out better than first thought
Why some T-Mobile reps are asking customers to bring a penny with them when visiting the store
Why some T-Mobile reps are asking customers to bring a penny with them when visiting the store
Huawei just launched its second trifold phone before anyone else has even launched one
Huawei just launched its second trifold phone before anyone else has even launched one
This is the world’s slimmest curved phone, and it’s coming to your local store
This is the world’s slimmest curved phone, and it’s coming to your local store
TCL announces the Nxtpaper 60 Ultra — a phone your eyes will be thankful for
TCL announces the Nxtpaper 60 Ultra — a phone your eyes will be thankful for
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless