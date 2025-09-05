The 1TB Razr Ultra (2025) is just toooo easy to recommend at up to $600 off
This is the best clamshell foldable on the market right now and is an absolute bargain at its current price at the official Motorola store.
With the release of its Razr Ultra (2025), Motorola dethroned the Galaxy Z Flip 6 without breaking a sweat. But even after the announcement of the all-new Galaxy Z Flip 7, this monster of a clamshell foldable remains the best in its class. I know, I know! I’m as shocked as you are by that fact.
To be honest, I truly expected Samsung to release the fancy Galaxy Z Flip 7 with a more powerful chip, thus leveling the playing field. Alas, the tech giant chose a less powerful processor, leaving the Razr Ultra (2025) as the biggest bang for the buck a clamshell foldable fan can wish for.
Sure, this isn’t a new promo, as Motorola has been offering it for a while now; however, this doesn’t mean it’s not worth grabbing. In fact, I’d pull the trigger in a heartbeat if I were in the market for a new phone.
I’m a foldable fan and currently a Razr (2024) user, and for me, the Razr Ultra (2025) just sounds like an unmissable deal at $600 off. Firstly, it’s powered by none other than Qualcomm’s top-of-the-line Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset and comes with 16GB of RAM, which allows it to handle absolutely anything you throw its way. Not bad for a phone that can easily fit in any pocket, right?
Now add a capable 50MP main camera that takes stunning photos with vibrant colors and a gorgeous 7.0-inch AMOLED inner display with a 2912x1224 resolution, HDR support, and a 165Hz refresh rate to the mix, and you get a phone that’s incredibly easy to recommend, especially when available at a discounted price. So, there’s only one thing left for me to tell you: don’t miss out!
So, if you’re in the market for the best clamshell foldable phone, the Razr Ultra (2025) is the one you should get. More precisely, its 1TB version should be on your radar. It’s currently selling for a whopping $400 off, allowing you to get this foldable powerhouse for only $1,099.99. To top it off, Motorola offers an extra $200 discount with most trade-ins. This means you have a high chance to score a total of $600 off if you trade in your old phone with Motorola.
