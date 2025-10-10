iPhone 16 Pro (Refurb) from $813 – Back Market

Polls show a severe distrust for T-Mobile, and it’s easy to see why

A lot of you don't trust T-Mobile anymore, a stark contrast in public perception of the "un-carrier" from just a few years ago.

T-Mobile Wireless service
T-Mobile logo on a building front
T-Mobile has been receiving some backlash since last year, for multiple decisions that have been unpopular with consumers. According to two of our recent polls, it turns out that a lot of you don’t believe in the “un-carrier” anymore, a stark shift in public perception since only a few years ago.

T-Mobile no longer a different option?


Public perception of T-Mobile has visibly shifted in the last year or two, with many users claiming that the “un-carrier” is now anything but. Online forums are full of threads where frustrated customers say that T-Mobile is now just like AT&T and Verizon, which is to say that it’s nothing special anymore.

According to almost half of you, T-Mobile, AT&T, and Verizon hold such a strong monopoly that no fourth carrier can break into it now.

Do you think cable can keep the Big 3 in check?

Vote View Result


Growing apathy towards T-Mobile


So, are you with T-Mobile? | Image credit — The New York Times
So, are you with T-Mobile? | Image credit — The New York Times


According to a second poll we held, it seems like customers are becoming a lot more apathetic towards the carrier. You’re apparently no longer surprised about changes that you don’t agree with.

The cost increases for price-locked plans, followed by the removal of plans with included taxes and fees altogether, and then the forced T-Life app use, all of it has added up. A whopping 40 percent of you are apparently no longer surprised when T-Mobile introduces another price hike, or some other unpopular measure.

Are you disappointed in T-Mobile for raising the late fee?

Vote View Result


But is it all bad?


There is definitely a lot to dislike about recent happenings over at the un-carrier, but it’s most definitely not all bad. T-Mobile still remains a very reliable network for many Americans, and continues to see explosive growth each month.

It’s the first carrier to have rolled out nationwide satellite service, effectively eliminating dead zones across the country. Perks like T-Mobile Tuesdays and new price-lock guarantees also keep many of you around, if the network’s extensive reach wasn’t already good enough.

T-Mobile has definitely made some questionable decisions recently, but how much have they really affected you? Let’s vote.

Are you actively considering leaving T-Mobile?

Vote View Result

