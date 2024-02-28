Save up to $750 on the new Galaxy S24 Series

Another Pokémon game for Android, iOS coming in 2024

iOS Android Games
Another Pokémon game for Android, iOS coming in 2024
Remember the Pokémon GO craze that got people all over the planet to go haywire? Well, another Pokémon game is coming to your mobile phone this year: the Pokémon Trading Game Card.

Shares in Japan's developer DeNA jumped 24% in Tokyo trading after the gaming company said it will launch a mobile version of the PTGC (Pokémon Trading Game Card). This 24% jump clearly shows that investors think the game will become a hit (via Reuters).

Coming in 2024 to iOS and Android devices!

There’s an official announcement on the Pokémon Trading Game Card Pocket site that reads:

Experience the fun of collecting Pokémon Trading Card Game (TCG) cards with Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket, an upcoming game for iOS and Android devices from Creatures Inc., the original developers of the Pokémon TCG, and DeNA Co., Ltd.In this game, you will be able to open two booster packs every day at no cost. You can collect digital cards featuring nostalgic artwork from the past, as well as brand-new cards that are exclusive to Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket.


The Pokémon trading card game, itself based on the popular Nintendo video game franchise, launched in 1996 in Japan and later gained popularity in the United States, with more than 50 billion cards printed.
The business model, pioneered by American designer Richard Garfield in the 1990s, sees players battle head-to-head with decks of character cards aided by buying sealed booster packs containing various designs and with degrees of rarity.

In recent years, trading cards have gained greater attention, with rare cards in pristine condition attaining frothy valuations in the volatile market for alternative assets, the report reads and adds that digital collectible card games have also become well established with popular titles including versions of "Magic", "Yu-Gi-Oh!" and "Hearthstone", which is based on the "Warcraft" franchise.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Is Gmail shutting down? Yes and no, but here’s the full story from Google
Is Gmail shutting down? Yes and no, but here’s the full story from Google
M1 iPad Pro ages into affordability as retailer slashes price to clear space for new models
M1 iPad Pro ages into affordability as retailer slashes price to clear space for new models
AT&T credits customer $52.50 for Thursday's fiasco; you can ask for a credit too
AT&T credits customer $52.50 for Thursday's fiasco; you can ask for a credit too
Delicious Surface Pro 9 deal at Amazon lets you step up your productivity game on the cheap
Delicious Surface Pro 9 deal at Amazon lets you step up your productivity game on the cheap
Walmart's deal on the JBL Xtreme 3 lets you crank up the beat at a bargain price
Walmart's deal on the JBL Xtreme 3 lets you crank up the beat at a bargain price
A bonkers 42% discount on Amazon just made the Pixel 7 Pro your next phone
A bonkers 42% discount on Amazon just made the Pixel 7 Pro your next phone

Latest News

Samsung Knox coming to 2024 smart TVs
Samsung Knox coming to 2024 smart TVs
Best Buy's Deal of the Day makes the 256GB Google Pixel Tablet an attractive choice for a limited time
Best Buy's Deal of the Day makes the 256GB Google Pixel Tablet an attractive choice for a limited time
Zoom will no longer support certain iOS devices starting next month
Zoom will no longer support certain iOS devices starting next month
Google denies that its new program pays publishers to replace journalists with AI
Google denies that its new program pays publishers to replace journalists with AI
TikTok starts to rub out Universal Music Group content, no new deal has been reached
TikTok starts to rub out Universal Music Group content, no new deal has been reached
After a decade, the plug is pulled on the electric Apple Car
After a decade, the plug is pulled on the electric Apple Car
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless