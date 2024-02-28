Another Pokémon game for Android, iOS coming in 2024
Remember the Pokémon GO craze that got people all over the planet to go haywire? Well, another Pokémon game is coming to your mobile phone this year: the Pokémon Trading Game Card.
Shares in Japan's developer DeNA jumped 24% in Tokyo trading after the gaming company said it will launch a mobile version of the PTGC (Pokémon Trading Game Card). This 24% jump clearly shows that investors think the game will become a hit (via Reuters).
There’s an official announcement on the Pokémon Trading Game Card Pocket site that reads:
The business model, pioneered by American designer Richard Garfield in the 1990s, sees players battle head-to-head with decks of character cards aided by buying sealed booster packs containing various designs and with degrees of rarity.
In recent years, trading cards have gained greater attention, with rare cards in pristine condition attaining frothy valuations in the volatile market for alternative assets, the report reads and adds that digital collectible card games have also become well established with popular titles including versions of "Magic", "Yu-Gi-Oh!" and "Hearthstone", which is based on the "Warcraft" franchise.
Shares in Japan's developer DeNA jumped 24% in Tokyo trading after the gaming company said it will launch a mobile version of the PTGC (Pokémon Trading Game Card). This 24% jump clearly shows that investors think the game will become a hit (via Reuters).
Coming in 2024 to iOS and Android devices!
There’s an official announcement on the Pokémon Trading Game Card Pocket site that reads:
Experience the fun of collecting Pokémon Trading Card Game (TCG) cards with Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket, an upcoming game for iOS and Android devices from Creatures Inc., the original developers of the Pokémon TCG, and DeNA Co., Ltd.In this game, you will be able to open two booster packs every day at no cost. You can collect digital cards featuring nostalgic artwork from the past, as well as brand-new cards that are exclusive to Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket.
The Pokémon trading card game, itself based on the popular Nintendo video game franchise, launched in 1996 in Japan and later gained popularity in the United States, with more than 50 billion cards printed.
The business model, pioneered by American designer Richard Garfield in the 1990s, sees players battle head-to-head with decks of character cards aided by buying sealed booster packs containing various designs and with degrees of rarity.
In recent years, trading cards have gained greater attention, with rare cards in pristine condition attaining frothy valuations in the volatile market for alternative assets, the report reads and adds that digital collectible card games have also become well established with popular titles including versions of "Magic", "Yu-Gi-Oh!" and "Hearthstone", which is based on the "Warcraft" franchise.
Things that are NOT allowed: