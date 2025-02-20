Google Pixel Tablet is discounted here!

Hot deal lets you pick the Pixel Watch 3 of your dreams at a fantastic price

Google's latest and greatest timepiece, the Pixel Watch 3, is the ultimate smartwatch for Pixel users. Because of that, it comes with a hefty price tag. But don't fret, fellow deal hunter, since you can grab one for less on Amazon right now!

The e-commerce giant is selling the 41mm Wi-Fi model for $50 off. But if you want LTE functionality, you can grab the cellular version at a $70 markdown. On top of that, the same price cuts apply to the 45mm variants. And to make this deal even more enticing, all color options are on sale—at least at the time of writing.

Pixel Watch 3 41mm, Wi-Fi: Save $50!

$50 off (14%)
Amazon has knocked $50 off the Wi-Fi model of the Pixel Watch 3. This deal applies to the 41mm variant, but the 45mm version is also available at the same discount—at least for now. Packed with features and offering great value, this smartwatch is a steal, so grab yours while the deal lasts!
Buy at Amazon

Pixel Watch 3 41mm, LTE: Save $70!

$70 off (16%)
If you're looking for LTE connectivity, you can go for one of the LTE-enabled models. Both the 41mm and 45mm versions are currently $70 off on Amazon.
Buy at Amazon


So, not only do you have the chance to snag an incredible smartwatch for less, but you also get to choose the variant that best fits your style. It's rare for Lady Luck to offer such a choice, so make the most of it now while you still can!

With its sleek, dome-like design, the Pixel Watch 3 not only looks amazing but also feels premium. It's packed with advanced health-tracking features, covering everything you'd expect from a smartwatch of this caliber. Plus, it delivers accurate readings thanks to its capable Fitbit sensors.

On top of that, it runs on Wear OS, so you get access to a huge selection of apps through the Google Play Store. Battery life is also on point, lasting a full day on a single charge. That said, you'll probably need to charge it overnight, but that's pretty standard for such a smartwatch since most Galaxy Watches and Apple Watches have similar battery life.

Overall, the Pixel Watch 3 is worth every penny. The only downside is that you'll have to pay $9.99 per month for Fitbit Premium if you want full access to all its features. But if that's not a dealbreaker, don't hesitate! Get a brand-new Pixel Watch 3 at a cheaper price now!
