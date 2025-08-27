Galaxy S25 from Mint Mobile - $30/month

New or experienced Pixel users can learn how to use their phone with this revised app

Formerly known as Pixel Tips, this revised app is a must-have for all Pixel users.

If you're looking around your Pixel app drawer for the Pixel Tips app and can't find it, there's a good reason for that. Google has changed the name of Pixel Tips to My Pixel. Tuesday afternoon, Google released information about the revised name and content. As Google wrote about the app, "All things Pixel. Now in the My Pixel app. Discover new features, helpful tips, in-app offers, and support tools worth tapping into."

On my Pixel 6 Pro, the My Pixel app replaced Pixel Tips, and if you check on your Pixel, you might find that the same thing has occurred. This is actually a very good thing for Pixel owners, especially if you're coming from the iPhone. Pixel phones are full of customization options that you don't get from the iPhone and iOS. With the My Pixel app, Google says you'll find out what your Pixel can do.

My Pixel includes step-by-step interactive tutorials that will, according to Google, help you take stunning photos using the Pixel camera system. Remember those early Pixel models? They had a single 12MP sensor behind the lens on the rear camera. Thanks to Google's computational photography, it was able to get by with one rear camera until it added a telephoto lens to the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL in 2019. 

The improved Pixel camera systems will combine with AI features such as the Pixel 10's Camera Coach to take amazing photos. Camera Coach uses AI to give you suggestions on where to position the camera and tells you things that you can do to improve the photo you are taking even before you press the shutter button.

The app will check the health of your device and help you start the process of getting it repaired if it stops working right. You'll also be able to take action with your Pixel Care+ subscription and get in touch with Google if you have a problem that requires you to escalate your complaint.

Will you use this app on your Pixel phone?

Vote View Result

You can even use the My Pixel app to order all of your next Pixel devices and track as your order makes the journey to your home. Once your new Pixel devices show up, the My Pixel app will help you set them up. Whenever Google adds new features to your Pixel via a Pixel Feature Drop (this happens every three months), the My Pixel app will not only alert you that the Feature Drop has taken place, but it will also tell you about the new features that were added to your phone and how you can best use them.

If you don't have My Pixel on your Pixel, you can install it from the Google Play Store by tapping on this link. Of course, you might want to buy a Pixel first. 




New or experienced Pixel users can learn how to use their phone with this revised app
