Google suggests which Pixel features should be used this Halloween

It's that spooky time of year again and some Pixel features fit right in.

The Pixel 10 Pro XL rear panel with camera bar is displayed.
With Halloween approaching, Google put up a blog post this weekend revealing several Pixel features that are perfect for this time of the year as Halloween approaches. Ironically, I'm writing this from the Halloween capitol of the U.S., Salem Massachusetts where over one million visitors show up each October to get that spooky feeling in time for the holiday. Google writes that these suggestions include "a few frighteningly fun features to try, including the latest additions released with the new Pixel 10 phones, the Pixel 10 Pro Fold and the Pixel Watch 4."

Google's blog post was written by Jack O. Lantern, the company's Chief Scare Officer


I should mention that the post was written by Jack O. Lantern who is Google's CSO. A CSO is a company's Chief Scare Officer. The first recommendation from Google is to select a festive watch face for your Pixel Watch. Google says that from the Pixel Watch app select "watch faces" and then tap edit in the upper righthand corner. You'll see an option for a photo watch face. Pick that option and then open the Google Photos app. There, select as many as 30 pictures that the watch will show on its display. Google suggests that you "try scrolling back to past Octobers for some nostalgic Halloween picks, right on your wrist."

Halloween is always better when you're together with a group of friends or relatives. That means when you're taking photos of the celebration, you will want to get to get everyone in the picture. The "Add Me" feature on the Pixel 9 and Pixel 10 lines will allow you to take a photograph and add yourself later. This is one of those features I'd love to see Google backport to my Pixel 6 Pro.

Google reveals which Pixel features should be used wiith Halloween.
Google has some suggestions how to put the scare into your Halloween using your Pixel handset and Pixel Watch. | Image credit-Google

The Pixel 10's Auto Best Take is activated when you're about to take a group photo. In just seconds, the feature analyzes up to 150 frames trying to find the perfect shot where everyone looks their best. If such a frame doesn't exist, one is created by blending frames using Best Take. The result is a great selfie that marks a great occasion like Halloween.

The Pixel 10 AI-powered Camera Coach will guide you through the process of taking a scary photo


Another great AI-powered camera feature, available with the Pixel 10 series, is the Camera Coach. You tell the coach what you want to accomplish with your photo, and the Camera Coach will guide you through the process of taking the shot in order to get the results you want. If you want to take a spooky photo for Halloween, tell the Camera Coach and follow the recommendations.

Do you love Halloween?

Vote View Result

Pixel phones' AI capabilities allow you to use conversational English to add to your photographs pumpkins, costumes, or any spooky thing that comes to your mind. Want to turn your significant other into a Witch or Warlock? Just tell your Pixel what you want them to wear in a photo (pointed hat, broom, long robe, and sandals) and the image will be reimagined to meet your requests. 

Now that Pixel's highly regarded Recorder app can be used to add background music to a recording, you can spice up your Halloween party by recording scary ghost-like sounds on the app and then add background music. When it comes to choosing a vibe for your recording, Google suggests that you pick the "angry" or "sad" option. To do this, choose the recording of your otherworldly utterances you want to use and tap on "Create music." You can choose from "Featured vibes" or create one of your own based on your mood.  

The Pixel Sunrise Alarm will get you acclimated to the change in seasons


By the time Halloween arrives each year, the days have already been growing shorter. Google recommends that you deploy the Pixel Sunrise Alarm to help you get adjusted to the day by gradually brightening your Pixel's screen starting 15 minutes before the alarm is set to go off. This might help you adjust to getting up in the dark. This is part of the Bedtime settings on the Pixel Clock app.

To set a Sunrise Alarm, open the Pixel Clock app and tap the Bedtime tab on the bottom right of the display. If you don't have a Bedtime schedule, you need to create one by adjusting the clock under the Schedule heading. Make sure all of the toggles are enabled. Once set, you will see the Sunrise Alarm listing. Tap the open dot to the right of the listing and a checkmark will appear confirming that you've set this feature. 

Screenshot shows Pixel users how to set a Sunrise Alarm.
Setting a Sunrise Alarm using the Pixel Clock app. | Image credit-PhoneArena

Halloween is less than two weeks away and Pixel owners should now be probably prepared to use their Pixel handset to enjoy the spooky season for another year.

