Pixel Buds 2a finally check your wishlist – though one detail could still hold you back

Google’s new budget earbuds bring real upgrades, but the question is when you’ll be able to get them?

An image showing the Pixel Buds 2a on a white background.
Four years after Google kicked off its budget-friendly A-series earbuds with the first Pixel Buds A, the lineup is finally getting a follow-up – meet the new Pixel Buds 2a. It landed alongside the Pixel 10 family and the Pixel Watch 4, and while it costs a bit more than the original A-series, Google packed in enough upgrades to make the bump feel worth it.

Pixel Buds 2a: pre-order at Amazon

The Pixel Buds 2a are finally here. The improved budget-friendly Google earbuds feature solid ANC, active in-ear pressure relief, and solid audio output. Pre-order a pair at Amazon right away.
Pre-order at Amazon

Design and comfort


Pixel Buds 2a is available in two color options. | Image credit – Google

The Pixel Buds 2a keep things light and comfortable, but the earbuds also bring a first for the A-series: they come with Active Noise Cancellation. Google shrunk them down so they are smaller and lighter than the old A-series, and thanks to the Tensor A1 chip with Google AI smarts, they are built for both comfort and performance.

Borrowing design cues from the Pixel Buds Pro 2, the 2a uses a twist-to-adjust stabilizer and comes with four different eartip sizes so you can lock in the right fit. Google didn’t just guess here either – it used data from more than 45 million ear scans to design them for all-day wear. And if you are running in the rain or hitting the gym, the IP54 sweat and water resistance has you covered. Color-wise, you get two choices:
 
  • Iris
  • Hazel

Audio and performance


As I mentioned above, at the core of the Pixel Buds 2a is Google’s Tensor A1 chip, which unlocks ANC with Silent Seal 1.5. Audio also gets a solid boost with a custom speaker driver and a redesigned high-frequency chamber, so music and podcasts should sound more detailed than before. On calls, the buds use wind-blocking mesh covers and AI tricks to keep your voice clear on both ends.

Battery life has doubled compared to the first Pixel Buds A. With ANC off, you get up to 14 hours per charge, and with ANC on, that is still a respectable 7 hours – 20 total with the charging case. Google also made the case battery replaceable this time, which should help these buds last longer than your average pair.

AI features and Pixel ecosystem



The Pixel Buds 2a isn’t just about sound – it doubles as a hands-free Gemini AI companion. You can ask for message summaries, restaurant tips, or even a quick coffee shop recommendation while walking, all without pulling out your phone. Just say “Hey Google” or set up custom press-and-hold gestures to trigger your assistant.

Pairing and switching between devices is simple, too. With Multipoint and Fast Pair, you can hop from your Pixel phone to your laptop or tablet without breaking stride. And if you misplace the earbuds, Google’s Find Hub app lets you track their exact location on a map or ping them to help you hunt them down. I’ve used Apple’s version (FindMy) of this with my AirPods so many times, and honestly, it really does save time and stress.

What’s the biggest Pixel Buds 2a upgrade for you?

Vote View Result

Price and availability


Pixel Buds 2a brings all of this for $129. Pre-orders are already live, but you will have to wait to actually get it. The new earbuds will officially hit Google’s online store and retail partners on October 9.

Competitors to consider


These earbuds from other companies are prised the same. | Image credit – PhoneArena

If you are not sold on Google’s latest, there are a couple of alternatives at the same $129 price point. On the Android side, Nothing’s Ear earbuds are worth a look. They’ve got a distinct, transparent design, strong sound quality with plenty of customization options, and impressive battery life – up to 8.5 hours from the buds alone and a massive 40.5 hours with the case. They also include Adaptive ANC and Transparency Mode, which makes them serious competition.


Apple users can also grab the new AirPods 4 for $129, but here’s the catch: no ANC. If you want that, you’ll need to spend $50 more. The regular AirPods 4 still deliver up to 5 hours of listening per charge (30 hours with the case) and work seamlessly with Apple devices, but you miss out on features like Active Noise Cancellation, Adaptive Audio, and Transparency Mode.

Pixel Buds 2a finally check your wishlist – though one detail could still hold you back
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

