Your votes suggest the Galaxy S26 Ultra's pre-sales hype has not been greatly exaggerated

Our readers say the Galaxy S26 Ultra is an instant hit

While it is easy enough to say that the Galaxy S26 Ultra is a great device, the fact of the matter is that people are actually clicking the "buy" button before the reviews have even been released. In fact, in one of our most recent internal polls, the results were quite frankly astounding.





Galaxy S26 Ultra . That is a massive portion of the audience who is immediately deciding that this is the phone for them. Most of the time, people are more likely to say "wait and see," and yet the sheer number of people who are immediately jumping at the chance to get the Galaxy S26 Ultra is a telling sign of the level of confidence in the product being put out by Samsung.



The standout features

To understand why everyone is jumping on the bandwagon so early, we need to take a peek at the contents of the box. The design may look familiar to anyone who has used a Samsung Galaxy Ultra in the past year or two, but the internal changes are where the magic happens. First and foremost, the new processor is said to be more efficient, which means the phone stays cooler and the battery lasts longer, even after long days of use. Not only that, the camera system has been refined for better low-light performance and a more seamless zoom experience than the last generation of devices, perfect for the shutterbug who is always taking pictures while on the go.



The display is where things get a little complicated and confusing for the average consumer. On the surface, the display is a bit better, with a new and brighter screen that is said to be more readable in the sunlight and more resistant to the dreaded micro-scratches that always seem to appear out of nowhere. However, as has been mentioned in the past, the display has already run into some trouble with people experiencing unexpected eye strain, which is a little concerning for the average consumer who spends many hours gazing at the display.





To round things out, you still get new software features that really focus on making your daily tasks faster, even if most of them are hidden in the settings for you to find when you're good and ready.



Why this sudden surge in interest matters right now

This kind of interest is good news for several reasons: it indicates that the "Ultra" brand is still the gold standard for many fans of the Android operating system. These poll results indicate that Samsung has managed to create a loyal base, which turns this into a bit of a catch-up situation for the rest of the phone world. When fifty percent of a highly tech-savvy audience is pre-ordering a phone, it is a loud statement to the rest of the world that the bar has been set that much higher.



Making sense of the pre-order frenzy

While it is great to see such a high number of people pre-ordering the phone, it is a bit worrying, especially when these new display issues come to the forefront. While I totally get the appeal of the phone, I wouldn't mind a bit more consideration for the eyes. Having had the chance to play with the privacy display feature, I was extremely pleased with the innovation that Samsung had brought to the table. But the most confusing thing is the controversy over the display's technical specifications. While many people were expecting the fancy new 10-bit display, the fact of the matter is that the display is still just an 8-bit display with some fancy software tricks to make it look better.





However, while I think the S26 Ultra is a great phone, I also like to think that I am somewhat grounded in reality. It is worth remembering that these phones aren't cheap anymore, and for many people out there, the phone that they already have in their pocket probably still works just fine.

The dust has not yet settled from the latest reveal from Samsung, and yet the momentum behind the new flagship is moving at a record-breaking pace. Every time a new Ultra model is released, there is always a certain level of expected hype, and yet this time around, things kind of feel different.