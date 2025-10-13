Pixel 9 Pro is selling at one of its best prices even after Prime Day
The phone is still worth getting and is an absolute no-brainer at its current cost.
October Prime Day 2025 dropped plenty of devices to new all-time low prices, including the Pixel 9 Pro. During the event, shoppers had an unmissable opportunity to snag a brand-new model with 256GB of storage for just under $750, scoring massive savings of $350 in the process.
While the shopping bonanza for Prime members is now a thing of the past, shoppers in the market for Google’s former flagship can still save big on Amazon. The retailer is currently selling the 256GB model for $300 off, letting you snag one in Hazel for just under $800.
Sure, it’s not as enticing as getting a true powerhouse at its lowest price ever, but we believe it’s still a deal that’s hard to pass up. After all, the phone’s usual cost is about $1,100, which is a far cry from affordable. Plus, the current cost is just $50 shy of its lowest point, so it’s still one of the best prices we’ve seen for this bad boy.
Sadly, we don’t know how long the offer will remain up for grabs. There’s no red “limited-time deal” banner, so we’re hopeful it might stick around for a few days. However, we can’t say for sure, so we still urge you to act fast and save with this deal, as you definitely don’t want to miss out!
Of course, you’ll also be able to capture stunning photos with vibrant colors. As a proper Google smartphone, this bad boy features a capable 50MP main camera and Google’s image processing software, ranking it among the best camera phones out there. Meanwhile, its 6.3-inch OLED screen boasts a 2856 × 1280 resolution and supports HDR, delivering a highly enjoyable viewing experience.
All in all, the Pixel 9 Pro is an absolute no-brainer even at $300 off. So, don’t wait around—tap the offer button in this article and save while you can!
The Pixel 9 Pro may technically be an older device, but its Tensor G4 chip and 16GB of RAM still let it handle anything you throw its way. Plus, with that much system memory, you can enjoy heavy multitasking and AI-powered tasks without any hiccups.
All in all, the Pixel 9 Pro is an absolute no-brainer even at $300 off. So, don’t wait around—tap the offer button in this article and save while you can!
