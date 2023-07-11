Save big on a Pixel 6 Pro this Prime Day; get it at nearly 50% discount

Reserve your Galaxy ZFold 5 & ZFlip 5 now!
The Pixel 7 Pro is no doubt among the best smartphones currently available, but if you want to save big on a new high-end Pixel phone, you might want to shift your focus to the Pixel 6 Pro, Google's previous flagship smartphone.

This Prime Day, you can get your hands on a brand new Pixel 6 Pro 128GB with a sweet, sweet 47% discount from Amazon. When converted into cash, it appears you will save a whopping $424 through this deal. And if you think that 128GB won't be enough to house all of your photos of your car, you can go for the 256GB version of the Pixel 6 Pro instead, which is currently discounted by $429.

Pixel 6 Pro 12GB 128GB: Save $424!

Save $424 on a brand new Pixel 6 Pro 128GB. The phone has a 6.7-inch AMOLED screen with a 120 Hz refresh rate. It's powered by a Google Tensor chip, which means it has nice performance. In addition to that, the phone sports a 50MP main cameras, which takes awesome photos.
$424 off (47%)
$474 99
$899
Buy at Amazon

Pixel 6 Pro 12GB 256GB: Save $429!

Save $429 on a brand new Pixel 6 Pro 256GB. The phone has a 6.7-inch AMOLED screen with a 120 Hz refresh rate. It's powered by a Google Tensor chip, which means it has nice performance. In addition to that, the phone sports a 50MP main cameras, which takes awesome photos.
$429 off (43%)
$569 99
$999
Buy at Amazon


The Pixel 6 Pro is powered by Google's first AI-powered Tensor chipset and comes with 12GB of RAM. The phone has nice performance, and the best thing is that many of the issues that plagued it at the beginning have been fixed over time.

But the Pixel 6 Pro's main attraction has never been its performance; it has always been its cameras. This phone takes just amazing photos. It has a 50 MP main shooter and an 11.1 MP selfie snapper. Both cameras can shoot videos in up to 4K resolution. On top of that, the Pixel 6 Pro comes with Google's software magic, which further enhances the quality of the pictures you take.

In addition to its nice performance and amazing cameras, the Pixel 6 Pro has great battery life. Powered by a 5,003mAh battery, the phone will last you a whole day on a single charge — with regular usage.

With its powerful performance, awesome cameras and battery life, and Amazon's current huge discount, the Pixel 6 Pro is just a real bargain at the moment. So don't waste time and get a Pixel 6 Pro at a budget-friendly price from Amazon.

