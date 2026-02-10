Iconic Phones - Revolution at Your Fingertips book

JBL Tune 770NC with 70-hour battery life turn into a sub-$100 steal

The headphones also offer impressive sound for the price and are unmissable right now.

0comments
By
Add as a preferred source on Google
Deals Audio
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
A person wearing a set of JBL Tune 770NC headphones.
       View now at Amazon  
Walmart may be giving you a solid discount on the Sony WH-1000XM6 right now, but if you’re looking for affordable headphones with good sound and ANC, Amazon’s deal on the JBL Tune 770NC might be the better choice.

They may be a far cry from Sony’s top-of-the-line headphones in almost every regard—except for battery life—but they can currently be yours for less than $100. That’s a solid $50 in savings. While I agree the current discount isn’t quite as enticing as the $70 markdown we saw in January, they are still well worth getting, especially if you’re shopping for a set of headphones that punches way above its price tag.

JBL Tune 770NC: Now $50 OFF on Amazon!

$50 off (33%)
Amazon is currently offering the JBL Tune 770NC for just under $100, saving you $50. These headphones are absolutely worth getting, as they deliver impressive sound and a whopping 70-hour battery life with ANC disabled. They also feature capable active noise canceling that effectively handles low-frequency noises. Act fast and save today!
Buy at Amazon


In fact, for less than $100, the sound here is honestly a steal. These cans deliver an energetic out-of-the-box tuning characterized by deep, thumping bass and clear trebles. Plus, the JBL Headphones companion app boasts a 10-band EQ, giving you total control to adjust the mids and highs to your liking.

Beyond the impressive sound, you’ll also enjoy comfortable long listening sessions, thanks to the deep earcups and plenty of cushioning on the headband. And if that’s not enough, they deliver up to a whopping 70 hours of listening time on a single charge with ANC off, which is a full 10 hours longer than the Sony WH-1000XM6. Not bad, considering these puppies cost a fraction of the price! Even with ANC on, you’re looking at a battery life of up to 44 hours, which is still fantastic.

Recommended For You

Speaking of ANC, it won’t wow you by any means, but it effectively stops low-frequency noises like the hum of an AC unit or the distant rumble of traffic. Of course, since these are budget headphones, they might have a harder time muting high-frequency sounds like keyboard clacks or loud chatter.

Nonetheless, for less than $100, the JBL Tune 770NC offer a pretty solid package. If you’re looking for a bargain, I suggest you don't hesitate to snag a pair today, as there’s no telling how long this deal will last!

Try Noble Mobile for only $10

Get unlimited talk, text, & data on the T-Mobile 5G Network plus earn cash back for data you don’t use.
Buy at Noble Moblie
Why you can trust PhoneArena’s deals coverage
We have published over 15741 deals, showcasing only genuine discounts from reputable retailers. Learn more about our approach to deal coverage and our ethics statement.
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/314-200/Preslav-Mladenov.webp
Preslav Mladenov Senior Deals Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.
Read the latest from Preslav Mladenov

Recommended For You

COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

Disassociated Phone - Unable to Login to T-Life

by glamothe • 3

My Tattoo Sleeve vs Smartwatches: 1–0 (Guess Who’s Winning)

by Tsvetomir.T • 5

What's on everyone's iOS 27 wishlist?

by DomtheCuber • 4
Discover more from the community

Popular stories

Smartphone display sizes are about to smash through another barrier
Smartphone display sizes are about to smash through another barrier
YouTube Music users now have to pay for a premium subscription to use a feature that was once free (UPDATE)
YouTube Music users now have to pay for a premium subscription to use a feature that was once free (UPDATE)
This foldable is about to beat every other foldable in battery and charging
This foldable is about to beat every other foldable in battery and charging
After switching to Galaxy Tab S11, the iPad no longer makes any sense to me
After switching to Galaxy Tab S11, the iPad no longer makes any sense to me
Google says 1 billion Android users need to buy a new phone now
Google says 1 billion Android users need to buy a new phone now
Galaxy S26 Ultra pretty much confirmed to lag behind Pixel 10 and iPhone 17 in key area
Galaxy S26 Ultra pretty much confirmed to lag behind Pixel 10 and iPhone 17 in key area

Latest News

Is the Google Store listing for the Pixel 10a suggesting that Apple's FaceTime is coming to Pixel phones?
Is the Google Store listing for the Pixel 10a suggesting that Apple's FaceTime is coming to Pixel phones?
Six months after its launch, Pixel 10 Pro XL still feels like jewelry with its shiny aluminum frame
Six months after its launch, Pixel 10 Pro XL still feels like jewelry with its shiny aluminum frame
Walmart gives you a solid Sony WH-1000XM6 discount
Walmart gives you a solid Sony WH-1000XM6 discount
You can still get the 512GB Galaxy Tab S10+ at its lowest price ever and save $340
You can still get the 512GB Galaxy Tab S10+ at its lowest price ever and save $340
One year later, I thought the Galaxy S25 Ultra would feel dated — It doesn't
One year later, I thought the Galaxy S25 Ultra would feel dated — It doesn't
Razr (2025) becomes a budget temptation for foldable fans at the official store
Razr (2025) becomes a budget temptation for foldable fans at the official store
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless