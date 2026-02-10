JBL Tune 770NC with 70-hour battery life turn into a sub-$100 steal
The headphones also offer impressive sound for the price and are unmissable right now.
Walmart may be giving you a solid discount on the Sony WH-1000XM6 right now, but if you're looking for affordable headphones with good sound and ANC, Amazon's deal on the JBL Tune 770NC might be the better choice.
Nonetheless, for less than $100, the JBL Tune 770NC offer a pretty solid package. If you’re looking for a bargain, I suggest you don't hesitate to snag a pair today, as there’s no telling how long this deal will last!
They may be a far cry from Sony’s top-of-the-line headphones in almost every regard—except for battery life—but they can currently be yours for less than $100. That’s a solid $50 in savings. While I agree the current discount isn’t quite as enticing as the $70 markdown we saw in January, they are still well worth getting, especially if you’re shopping for a set of headphones that punches way above its price tag.
In fact, for less than $100, the sound here is honestly a steal. These cans deliver an energetic out-of-the-box tuning characterized by deep, thumping bass and clear trebles. Plus, the JBL Headphones companion app boasts a 10-band EQ, giving you total control to adjust the mids and highs to your liking.
Beyond the impressive sound, you’ll also enjoy comfortable long listening sessions, thanks to the deep earcups and plenty of cushioning on the headband. And if that’s not enough, they deliver up to a whopping 70 hours of listening time on a single charge with ANC off, which is a full 10 hours longer than the Sony WH-1000XM6. Not bad, considering these puppies cost a fraction of the price! Even with ANC on, you’re looking at a battery life of up to 44 hours, which is still fantastic.
Speaking of ANC, it won’t wow you by any means, but it effectively stops low-frequency noises like the hum of an AC unit or the distant rumble of traffic. Of course, since these are budget headphones, they might have a harder time muting high-frequency sounds like keyboard clacks or loud chatter.
Nonetheless, for less than $100, the JBL Tune 770NC offer a pretty solid package. If you’re looking for a bargain, I suggest you don't hesitate to snag a pair today, as there’s no telling how long this deal will last!
