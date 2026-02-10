Iconic Phones - Revolution at Your Fingertips book

Feature-rich Galaxy Watch 7 is still flying off shelves at 33% off

The watch is loaded with features and is an absolute bargain right now.

My colleague, Poli, recently shared that the 40mm Galaxy Watch 7 in Cream was selling for 33% off, allowing deal hunters to upgrade their wrist game for just south of $168. In other words, those who took advantage of that deal saved about $83 while snagging Samsung’s former flagship smartwatch at a bargain price.

Why am I telling you all this? It’s definitely not to taunt you! In fact, I’m sharing this because that sweet deal is still alive and kicking, making this post your second chance to grab the Galaxy Watch 7 at an unbeatable price.

Galaxy Watch 7, 40mm: Save 33% on Amazon!

$83 off (33%)
Amazon is still offering a sweet 33% discount on the Galaxy Watch 7. This lets you get the 40mm model in Cream for less than $168, saving you $83. The watch is absolutely still worth getting and is just unmissable at this price. So, don't miss out!
Yep, I kid you not! Amazon is still offering that juicy 33% discount on the same 40mm model in Cream, so it’s not too late to treat yourself for less than $168. Just hurry, though, as there’s no telling when this offer might become a thing of the past. At this price, the Galaxy Watch 7 is an absolute steal.

Being a premium Samsung timepiece, it boasts a streamlined design and a high-end feel, courtesy of its aluminum case. The display, on the other hand, is made of Sapphire Crystal, which is an exceptionally durable material. All that combined lets you wear this elegant timepiece with any outfit, whether it's formal or casual, giving you the peace of mind that it can survive a few tough encounters with a table, door, or chair.

But it’s way more than just a pretty face with a durable build. It comes with all the health-tracking goodies we’ve come to expect from high-end Apple Watch rivals, including sleep apnea detection and dual-band GPS. It even features Samsung’s body composition analysis, which lets you measure your body fat and muscle percentages.

The rich feature set goes far beyond health tracking, as it delivers smart notifications to your wrist, lets you make and take phone calls, and even pay for your next Starbucks latte via NFC. Since it runs on Wear OS, it also has direct access to the Play Store for third-party apps like Spotify.

As for battery life, it can easily get you through a day or a day and a half on a single charge. It is, sadly, among those watches that you’ll probably end up charging every night or every other night. Nevertheless, it’s an absolute bang for your buck at its current sub-$168 price. That’s why I encourage you to act fast and save on one while you still can!

