The Google Pixel 10 is a limited-time bargain you can't ignore
Amazon is slashing prices for this Pixel phone, but not for long.
Pixel 10 models from the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales? Don't worry — you can now once again save on the first "base" Pixel phone with a telephoto camera at Amazon.Did you miss all those superb deals on the latest
Granted, this promo doesn't exactly slash the Pixel 10 back to its Black Friday price, but at $150 off, it's still a pretty good bargain. Just remember: Amazon won't keep this sale too long, so you might want to act fast if you want to save.
As we've said in our Pixel 10 review, this device gives you nearly the same experience as the Pixel 10 Pro — without costing that much. Now available for about $650, this option features a 6.3-inch OLED display with incredibly high brightness levels, gorgeous colors, and a smooth 120Hz refresh rate.
The good news is optimization is spot-on, and you're getting multiple AI features to further improve your experience. Speaking of AI features, you get some those within the camera app, allowing you to make everyday photos look stunning. Hardware-wise, the Android phone comes with a 50MP main camera, a 13MP ultra-wide lens, and a 10.8MP 5x periscope unit.
Just like the Pro line, it also features a Tensor G5 chip, giving you a performance bump over the Pixel 9. However, it still lags behind the iPhone 17 and the Galaxy S25 in terms of raw horsepower. In other words, if you're after pure power, this model may not be the best option.
At the end of the day, the Pixel 10 is one of the best compact phones. It shares a lot of specs with the 10 Pro and the 10 Pro XL while keeping the price affordable. And now, Amazon's limited-time sale makes it an even smarter choice. If you're tempted, now's your chance to save $150.
