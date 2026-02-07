Iconic Phones - Revolution at Your Fingertips book

The Google Pixel 10 is a limited-time bargain you can't ignore

Amazon is slashing prices for this Pixel phone, but not for long.

Did you miss all those superb deals on the latest Pixel 10 models from the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales? Don't worry  — you can now once again save on the first "base" Pixel phone with a telephoto camera at Amazon.

Save $150 on the Google Pixel 10

$150 off (19%)
The Google Pixel 10 is once again available at lower prices on Amazon. Right now, all four color options are down by $150. This is the 128GB variant, but 256GB configurations are on sale as well.
Granted, this promo doesn't exactly slash the Pixel 10 back to its Black Friday price, but at $150 off, it's still a pretty good bargain. Just remember: Amazon won't keep this sale too long, so you might want to act fast if you want to save. 

As we've said in our Pixel 10 review, this device gives you nearly the same experience as the Pixel 10 Pro — without costing that much. Now available for about $650, this option features a 6.3-inch OLED display with incredibly high brightness levels, gorgeous colors, and a smooth 120Hz refresh rate. 

Just like the Pro line, it also features a Tensor G5 chip, giving you a performance bump over the Pixel 9. However, it still lags behind the iPhone 17 and the Galaxy S25 in terms of raw horsepower. In other words, if you're after pure power, this model may not be the best option. 

The good news is optimization is spot-on, and you're getting multiple AI features to further improve your experience. Speaking of AI features, you get some those within the camera app, allowing you to make everyday photos look stunning. Hardware-wise, the Android phone comes with a 50MP main camera, a 13MP ultra-wide lens, and a 10.8MP 5x periscope unit. 

At the end of the day, the Pixel 10 is one of the best compact phones. It shares a lot of specs with the 10 Pro and the 10 Pro XL while keeping the price affordable. And now, Amazon's limited-time sale makes it an even smarter choice. If you're tempted, now's your chance to save $150.

Polina Kovalakova
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.
