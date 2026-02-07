Iconic Phones - Revolution at Your Fingertips book

Galaxy S25 FE becomes even more affordable flagship killer with Amazon’s latest deal

The phone offers top-tier performance, has a gorgeous display, and even packs capable cameras. Don't miss out!

While the Galaxy S25 Ultra is the perfect choice for power users and shoppers after the best Galaxy phone—who also happen to have the cash to splurge—the Galaxy S25 FE is a top choice for a totally different group of people. It’s the go-to option for the savvy buyer looking for the biggest bang for their buck at the lowest price possible.

With a starting price of about $650, the Galaxy S25 FE is closer to mid-range options rather than the likes of the Galaxy S25 Ultra, which usually costs over $1,000. And yet, it punches way above its weight with 8GB of RAM and a high-end Exynos 2400 chipset, which, by the way, is the same silicon that powers the Galaxy S24 outside the US market. So, you basically get flagship-level performance at a mid-range price, which is pretty neat if you ask me.

Galaxy S25 FE 128GB: Save $71!

$71 off (11%)
Amazon is selling the Galaxy S25 FE with 128GB of storage for $71 off its price. This lets you pick one up for less than $580. The phone is perfect if you're after flagship specs but don't want to overspend. Plus, it's backed by seven years of software support, making it future-proof.
Buy at Amazon


But the goodies don’t stop there. In addition to boasting the Galaxy S24’s SoC, this handsome fella also comes with the same 50MP main camera and 12MP ultrawide unit. And that, of course, means it takes gorgeous-looking photos and can record videos in 8K. For $650, you’re getting a phone that captures every sunset in crystal-clear quality, letting the natural vibrancy of the sunlight truly shine.

To relive those moments just as you remember them, the phone comes with a 6.7-inch Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X display with 2340 x 1080 resolution and support for HDR content. What’s more, it has a variable 120Hz refresh rate, which ensures everything feels fast and responsive. Plus, you can leave the charger at home, as the 4,900mAh battery on board packs more than enough juice to power you through a full day of use.

In short, the Galaxy S25 FE is what we’d have called a “flagship killer” a few years ago. Now, it’s actually an even better value, as a third-party seller on Amazon is offering a sweet $71 discount on the 128GB model in black, allowing you to treat yourself to one for just under $580. Given all the bells and whistles you get in return, I urge you to act quickly and grab this deal while you still can!

