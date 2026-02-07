Galaxy S25 FE becomes even more affordable flagship killer with Amazon’s latest deal

Galaxy S25 FE

Galaxy S25 FE 128GB: Save $71!

But the goodies don’t stop there. In addition to boasting the’s SoC, this handsome fella also comes with the same 50MP main camera and 12MP ultrawide unit. And that, of course, means it takes gorgeous-looking photos and can record videos in 8K. For $650, you’re getting a phone that captures every sunset in crystal-clear quality, letting the natural vibrancy of the sunlight truly shine.To relive those moments just as you remember them, the phone comes with a 6.7-inch Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X display with 2340 x 1080 resolution and support for HDR content. What’s more, it has a variable 120Hz refresh rate, which ensures everything feels fast and responsive. Plus, you can leave the charger at home, as the 4,900mAh battery on board packs more than enough juice to power you through a full day of use.In short, theis what we’d have called a “flagship killer” a few years ago. Now, it’s actually an even better value, as a third-party seller on Amazon is offering a sweet $71 discount on the 128GB model in black, allowing you to treat yourself to one for just under $580. Given all the bells and whistles you get in return, I urge you to act quickly and grab this deal while you still can!